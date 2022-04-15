A letter from Cammy Hall to Utah gymnastics

How do you go about telling a story that was a lifetime in the making?

Even if the time frame is shortened to an athlete’s four or five years in college, how do you put into words the impact and meaning of a collegiate career?

That is the challenge every year when it comes to representing the experiences of gymnasts whose time with Utah gymnastics has come to an end.

Rather than make an ill-fated attempt at it, we’ve let the gymnasts speak for themselves ahead of the final meet of their careers.

Here is what Utah senior Cammy Hall had to say.

“At one point in my life, I did not believe I was able to compete at an elite level of gymnastics. I believed I was mediocre growing up. I felt that being realistic with myself was the best option, considering there were several other gymnasts being recruited with the same, if not more, experience than me.

Some with bigger skills and routines with difficulty that completely blew my mind. They all made it look so easy. I thought to myself that I just need to focus on me and trust that whatever is for me will happen.

One day at practice, I was minding my business when my coach pulled me aside, ‘Utah head coach Tom Farden wants to come watch you practice. Would you be OK with that?’

At this time, I was already committed to another school that was ranked closer to the 30s. Utah was ranked No. 2. I laughed in confusion and replied ‘Uh sure.’ It might be a waste of time, but if he wants to fly over 2,000 miles for a mediocre gymnast that is his decision.

Less than two weeks later, I de-committed with my original school and committed to Utah, and the rest is history. Utah gymnastics has taught me to never sell myself short. To always aim for the best. To believe in yourself and your abilities no matter what. That you are better than what you think. You can accomplish way more than what you expect.

This mindset will take you far and it is always rewarded in the end. These are lessons and values that I hold true to myself and will continue to use for the rest of my life, and hopefully teach other young girls who are in similar situations.

The little girl who dreamed of college gymnastics several years ago had no idea what was coming her way. I thank my Utah family for being along my side every step of the way. I know their support will always be there and that is a special bond that I will hold close to my heart forever. Go Utes!”