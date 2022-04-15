Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 15, 2022 | 
Utah Utes Sports University of Utah

A letter from Cammy Hall to Utah gymnastics

Trent Wood By Trent Wood
   
SHARE A letter from Cammy Hall to Utah gymnastics
Utah’s Cammy Hall yells after her vault during a gymnastics meet with Oklahoma at the Huntsman Center on Jan. 14, 2022.

Utah’s Cammy Hall yells after her vault during a gymnastics meet with Oklahoma at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

How do you go about telling a story that was a lifetime in the making? 

Even if the time frame is shortened to an athlete’s four or five years in college, how do you put into words the impact and meaning of a collegiate career? 

That is the challenge every year when it comes to representing the experiences of gymnasts whose time with Utah gymnastics has come to an end. 

merlin_2913026.jpg

Utah’s Cammy Hall hugs Abby Paulson after Paulson’s beam routine as the Utah Red Rocks compete against Minnesota in a gymnastics meet at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
1 of 14
merlin_2904674.jpg

Utah’s Cammy Hall competes on the vault during the gymnastics meet against Arizona State University at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Hall collapsed after her performance.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 14
merlin_2913006.jpg

Utah’s Cammy Hall cries after Alexia Burch performs an exhibition routine on the beam as the Utah Red Rocks compete against Minnesota in a gymnastics meet at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
3 of 14
merlin_2904688.jpg

Utah’s Cristal Isa is congratulated by Cammy Hall after her performance on the beam during a gymnastics meet against Arizona State University at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 14
merlin_2904682.jpg

Utah’s Cammy Hall is assisted off the floor after collapsing after her vault performance during a gymnastics meet against Arizona State University at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
5 of 14
merlin_2903548.jpg

Utah’s Cammy Hall competes on vault during the gymnastics meet with Oklahoma at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 14
merlin_2902696.jpg

The University of Utah’s Cammy Hall reacts after competing on the vault against Brigham Young University, Utah State University and Southern Utah University in the Rio Tinto Best of Utah NCAA gymnastics meet at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Utah won.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
7 of 14
merlin_2862963.jpg

Utah Utes gymnast Cammy Hall performs on the vault during the NCAA regional final round at the Maverik Center on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The Utes are moving on to the next round.

Annie Barker, Deseret News
8 of 14
merlin_2850859.jpg

Utah’s Cammy Hall reacts after her vault as Utah and Washington compete in an NCAA gymnastics match at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. #4 Utah won 197.475 to 193.300.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 14
merlin_2849929.jpg

Utah’s Cammy Hall competes on the vault during a meet against Arizona at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 14
merlin_2847967.jpg

Utah’s Cammy Hall reacts after competing in the vault during the Rio Tinto Best of Utah NCAA gymnastics meet at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 14
merlin_2847955.jpg

Utah’s Cammy Hall reacts after competing in the vault during the Rio Tinto Best of Utah NCAA gymnastics meet at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 14
merlin_2845840.jpg

Cammy Hall performs on the vault during the annual Red Rocks Preview at the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
13 of 14
merlin_732357.jpg

Utah gymnast Cammy Hall celebrates her performance on the vault as Utah hosts Kentucky to kick off the 2020 season in the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
14 of 14
merlin_2913026.jpg
merlin_2904674.jpg
merlin_2913006.jpg
merlin_2904688.jpg
merlin_2904682.jpg
merlin_2903548.jpg
merlin_2902696.jpg
merlin_2862963.jpg
merlin_2850859.jpg
merlin_2849929.jpg
merlin_2847967.jpg
merlin_2847955.jpg
merlin_2845840.jpg
merlin_732357.jpg

Rather than make an ill-fated attempt at it, we’ve let the gymnasts speak for themselves ahead of the final meet of their careers.

Here is what Utah senior Cammy Hall had to say.

“At one point in my life, I did not believe I was able to compete at an elite level of gymnastics. I believed I was mediocre growing up. I felt that being realistic with myself was the best option, considering there were several other gymnasts being recruited with the same, if not more, experience than me.

Some with bigger skills and routines with difficulty that completely blew my mind. They all made it look so easy. I thought to myself that I just need to focus on me and trust that whatever is for me will happen. 

One day at practice, I was minding my business when my coach pulled me aside, ‘Utah head coach Tom Farden wants to come watch you practice. Would you be OK with that?’

At this time, I was already committed to another school that was ranked closer to the 30s. Utah was ranked No. 2. I laughed in confusion and replied ‘Uh sure.’ It might be a waste of time, but if he wants to fly over 2,000 miles for a mediocre gymnast that is his decision. 

Less than two weeks later, I de-committed with my original school and committed to Utah, and the rest is history. Utah gymnastics has taught me to never sell myself short. To always aim for the best. To believe in yourself and your abilities no matter what. That you are better than what you think. You can accomplish way more than what you expect. 

This mindset will take you far and it is always rewarded in the end. These are lessons and values that I hold true to myself and will continue to use for the rest of my life, and hopefully teach other young girls who are in similar situations.

The little girl who dreamed of college gymnastics several years ago had no idea what was coming her way. I thank my Utah family for being along my side every step of the way. I know their support will always be there and that is a special bond that I will hold close to my heart forever. Go Utes!”

Next Up In U of U sports
A letter from Adrienne Randall to Utah gymnastics
A letter from Alexia Burch to Utah gymnastics
A letter from Sydney Soloski to Utah gymnastics
Why USC transfer Munir McClain switched positions — and why his ceiling is ‘sky-high’
Jaedyn Rucker is a national champion
The dream of a national title remains alive for Utah after the NCAA semifinals