Utah Jazz players surprise team scholarship recipients in another emotional video

For the second season in a row, the Utah Jazz have pledged a full-ride, four-year scholarship to Utah students from an underrepresented group with every preseason and regular season win.

With 55 preseason and regular season wins, that means 55 four-year scholarships will be given out.

Like they did last year, the Jazz recently posted a video that showed players surprising the scholarship recipients.

This year, a video played at Vivint Arena with the recipients gathered to watch delivered the good news.

Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neale and Mike Conley called the students and delivered the life-changing news.

The scholarship will cover everything — tuition, books, fees and room and board.

Each recipient needed financial support to go to college, and 87% of the recipients will be the first person to attend college in their family, according to the Jazz.

All recipients will attend Utah colleges — Brigham Young University, University of Utah, Utah State University, Weber State University, Utah Valley University and Southern Utah University — which is a requirement during the scholarship application process.

The Jazz will also provide mentorships, job shadowing and internship and job placement support for each student.