Four images. Top left is the Washington D.C. Temple. Top right is an image of the a person staring up at a mural of Jesus in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. Bottom right is Dr. Rajwanr Singh speak to several people sitting down as the Reserve Open House Series visits the Guru Gobind Singh Foundation, a Sikh gurdwara in Rockville, Maryland. Bottom left is several people enjoying food at a Reverse Open House Series event.
Clockwise from left: The Washington D.C. Temple; Reverse Open House Series visits the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, in Washington, D.C; the series visits the Guru Gobind Singh Foundation in Rockwell, Maryland; and a series dinner-dialogue is part of a breaking of a Bahá’í community’s fast.  | Credit: Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; T.J. Kirkpatrick, for the Deseret News; Reverse Open House Series; and Jack Gordon, for Reverse Open House

By Church News