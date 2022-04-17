Facebook Twitter
Valentin Castellanos scores 4 goals, NYCFC beats Real Salt Lake 6-0

By Associated Press
   
New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos raises his arms

New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrates after scoring his fourth goal in the second half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in New York.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Associated Press

Valentin Castellanos scored a career-high four goals and Sean Johnson stopped five shots as New York City FC defeated Real Salt Lake on Sunday, 6-0.

Castellanos converted twice from the penalty spot before he capped his performance with a goal in the 80th minute.

NYCFC (2-3-1) also got two goals from Thiago in the win.

NYCFC outshot RSL (3-2-3) 20-9, with 14 shots on goal to five for RSL.

Johnson saved all five shots he faced for NYCFC. Zac MacMath saved eight of the 14 shots he faced for RSL.

It tied Real Salt Lake’s worst-ever margin of defeat.

Up next for NYCFC is a matchup Sunday with Toronto at home, while RSL visits the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

