The first trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is here

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” is here.

In “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Thor (Chris Hemsworth) takes a new turn from a war-focused hero to someone seeking peace and trying to find his own path.

Thor ventures off to multiple planets, it seems, to become someone new. He even teams up with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and might even have a run-in with his long-lost lover Jane, who becomes Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman). There’s also glimpses of Zeus (Russell Crowe) and more in the trailer.

Marvel fans have been waiting on a trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder” for months. In fact, “Thor: Love and Thunder” rrecently broke the record for the shortest window between the release of a first trailer and the movie premiere, according to ScreenRant.

Multiple leaks from “Thor: Love and Thunder” showed different character costume designs for the Marvel films. The leaks showed Ravager Thor, Mighty Thor, the villain Gorr and King Valkyrie, among other characters.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will hit theaters July 8.

