Church of Jesus ChristFaithHow a temple open house inspired visits to other faiths' sacred sites, eventsTo prepare for their own temple open house, small groups of Latter-day Saints and their friends have visited the sacred sites of other faiths, hoping to learn and foster interreligious relationships.Published: April 18, 2022, 10:07 a.m. MDTClockwise from left: The Washington D.C. Temple; Reverse Open House Series visits the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, in Washington, D.C; the series visits the Guru Gobind Singh Foundation in Rockwell, Maryland; and a series dinner-dialogue is part of a breaking of a Bahá'í community's fast. | Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; T.J. Kirkpatrick, for the Deseret News; Reverse Open House Series; and Jack Gordon, for Reverse Open House By Church News, Scott Taylor