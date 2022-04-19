What BYU’s Caleb Lohner said about his decision to transfer

One day after news surfaced about BYU’s Caleb Lohner, along with teammate Gideon George, entering the NCAA transfer portal, Lohner turned to social media to share his thoughts on the decision.

The 6-foot-8 forward has been with Mark Pope’s Cougars program the past two seasons.

“This has been a very difficult decision for me, but I believe it is the right one for me at this time,” Lohner said in a message shared on both Twitter and Instagram. “I have loved BYU, will always be a Cougar, and will remember my time here fondly.

“I am also extraordinarily grateful to Cougar Nation, to all of my coaches, teammates, to the athletic department, and to the university for two terrific years that have not only been filled with awesome experiences but have also made me a better person.”

Lohner joined the BYU program ahead of the 2020-21 season after initially signing a letter of intent with the University of Utah.

In two seasons at BYU, Lohner has averaged 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.5 steals per game, with 44 career starts.

A native of Dallas, Lohner finished his high school career at Wasatch Academy and was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN.

Guards Hunter Erickson and Nate Hansen, as well as walk-on Jeremy DowDell, have also entered the transfer portal this offseason for BYU.

This comes after the Cougars advanced to the third round of the NIT this past season, one year after making the NCAA Tournament.

“While I don’t know exactly what the future will hold, I am excited and optimistic and look forward to figuring out what is next. In line with my life view, I intend to find joy in the process,” Lohner said.