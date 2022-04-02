Facebook Twitter
Saturday, April 2, 2022 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Real Salt Lake earns draw on the road against Colorado Rapids

By Associated Press
 April 2, 2022 9:25 p.m. MDT
SHARE Real Salt Lake earns draw on the road against Colorado Rapids
Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, center, fights for control of the ball as Real Salt Lake midfielders Scott Caldwell, left, and Maikel Chang.

Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, center, fights for control of the ball as Real Salt Lake midfielders Scott Caldwell, left, and Maikel Chang defend during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo.

David Zalubowski, Associated Press

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Lalas Abubakar scored the tying goal for the Colorado Rapids in a 1-1 tie with Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Abubakar’s goal came in the 56th minute for the Rapids (2-1-2).

Pablo Ruiz scored the lone goal for RSL (3-1-2).

The Rapids outshot RSL 15-5, with seven shots on goal to three for RSL.

William Yarbrough saved two of the three shots he faced for the Rapids. Zac MacMath had six saves for RSL.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Rapids visit Dallas and RSL hosts Toronto.

Next Up In Sports
Why new Utah running backs coach Quinton Ganther has fit in so well in his return to the program
NFL prospect, what kind of fish are you?
Utah receives commitment from Cincinnati guard transfer Mike Saunders Jr.
What’s the biggest question facing Utah football this season?
Roster decisions to be made before the playoffs
Daily NBA standings update: Who might the Utah Jazz face in the playoffs?