This Utah State Aggie — and former Utah Ute — has reportedly entered the transfer portal

Utah State is reportedly losing a little bit of depth on its men’s basketball team.

On Thursday, Verbal Commits reported that Aggie forward Norbert Thelissen has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-7, 218-pound rising junior from Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, played sparingly in 15 games for the Aggies in 2021-2022, averaging 2.8 minutes per appearance.

On the year, Thelissen attempted 10 shots — made four — and grabbed seven rebounds.

This marks the second time Thelissen has elected to transfer during his collegiate career.

The forward originally attended the University of Utah, arriving in Salt Lake City as a member of the Runnin’ Utes’ 2021 class.

Before college, Thelissen represented the Netherlands at the Division B FIBA U20 European Championships in Portugal in 2019 and averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Thelissen also played for the Dutch professional team Heroes Den Bosch and appeared in 19 games apiece in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.