Monday, April 25, 2022 | 
Happy National Pretzel Day! Here’s where you can get free pretzels

Here are the best deals to look out for on April 26

Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
   
Wetzel’s Pretzels is celebrating National Pretzel Day on April 26.

To celebrate National Pretzel Day, Wetzel’s Pretzels is giving away free pretzels after 3 p.m. on April 26.

Provided by Wetzel’s Pretzels

National Pretzel Day is officially here, and some restaurant chains are joining in on the celebration. Here are some deals to look out for on April 26.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and will be updated as more deals come in.

Where can you get free pretzels on National Pretzel Day?

Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Perks members can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel on April 26, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. To claim the deal, which is available in-store or online, sign up for the Pretzel Perks app before or on April 26th.

The chain revealed in its news release that it sold more than 76.9 million pretzel items last year.

Pretzelmaker

Pretzelmaker is giving customers a free, full-sized pretzel on April 26, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Thirst Drinks

Thirst Drinks, with multiple locations in Utah, is offering customers a free pretzel bite cup from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 26, according to its Instagram page. Pretzel bite flavors include salt, cinnamon sugar and parmesan.

Wetzel’s Pretzels

You can get a free pretzel at Wetzel’s anytime after 3 p.m., according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

