High school boys soccer: 3A/2A first round recap from Friday night

3A Playoffs

Grantsville 4, North Sanpete 0

Joe Wright scored two goals and assisted on another two as Grantsville shutout North Sanpete in the first round of the 3A state tournament.

Emery 2, Union 1

Alex Noriega netted two goals, once in each half, to lead Emery to the win over Union in the 3A first round.

American Leadership 2, Delta 1

No. 20 seed American Leadership rallied from a halftime deficit by scoring two goals in the second half to earn a 2-1 upset over the Rabbits.

Ben Lomond 5, South Summit 0

Ben Lomond was led by Kevin Aguilar’s two goals and a shutout performance from Marco Ortega as it edged South Summit to advance to the 3A second round.

Richfield 2 (5), Grand 2 (3)

Richfield upset Grand after edging out a victory in a penalty shootout, 5-3. Both teams scored a pair of second half goals before the extra time was needed. Lucas Foster and Grant Kling found the back of the net for Richfield.

2A Playoffs

Freedom Prep Academy 5, Wendover 0

Freedom Prep outlasted Wendover with five goals from five different players as its moved on to the second round of the 2A state tournament.

Diamond Ranch 3, Utah Military Hillfield 2

Diamond Ranch held on to a one goal halftime lead for a road playoff victory over UMA-Hillfield in the 2A first round.

North Sevier 2, South Sevier 0

North Sevier took down their rival with a 2-0 victory that included a goal in each half. Seth Richins and Keaton Peterson scored the goals for the victorious Wolves.

Parowan 9, North Summit 0

Seven different Parowan players found the back of the net, including Kelly Mangum and Adam Edwards who each ended up with a brace, in the Rams win over North Summit.

APA West Valley 1, Merit Academy 0

APA West Valley won by forfeit as Merit Academy didn’t show up for the game.

Beaver 4, San Juan 0

Beaver blanked San Juan for the 2A first round victory.

Rowland Hall 5, Mount Vernon 0

Rowland Hall used a four-goal outburst in the second half to pull away from Mount Vernon for the 2A first round victory. Anthony Sanchez recorded three assists for the Winged Lions, while River Whitten and Zach Baughman each recorded a goal and an assist.

Wasatch Academy 14, Telos 4

Wasatch Academy dominated on its way to a double-digit victory over Telos in the 2A first round.

