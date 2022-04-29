Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 29, 2022 | 
High School Boys Soccer Sports High School Sports

High school soccer: Finding its form at the right time, Hunter hands West a 4-goal defeat

By Tyler Haslam
   
SHARE High school soccer: Finding its form at the right time, Hunter hands West a 4-goal defeat
merlin_2920795.jpg

Hunter’s soccer team celebrates Adi Cefo’s goal during a high school soccer game against West at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The last time the Hunter Wolverines and West Panthers met on the pitch, the Panthers came away with a 4-2 victory on the road.

So when the Wolverines traveled to downtown Salt Lake City to face West for the second time this season on Friday afternoon, Hunter head coach Brett Solberg felt that his team may be in for another difficult test.

But when the final whistle blew, Solberg looked up at the scoreboard and saw a result he didn’t expect.

By a final score of 6-2, the Wolverines thrashed this year’s Region 2 champions, handing West its worst defeat of the season in statement-worthy style.

“At the end of the day they’re still going to be the region champions, but we still wanted to make a statement that said we are still a competitor in this region,” Solberg said.

“We knew coming in against them it was going to be a tough battle, so I tried to prepare the boys to be ready to come out swinging from the start, and they did.”

merlin_2920799.jpg

Hunter’s Bryan Aguilar Contreras, left, and West’s Luis De La Paz fight for the ball during a high school soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
1 of 20
merlin_2920833.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
2 of 20
merlin_2920831.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
3 of 20
merlin_2920829.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
4 of 20
merlin_2920827.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
5 of 20
merlin_2920825.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
6 of 20
merlin_2920823.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
7 of 20
merlin_2920821.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
8 of 20
merlin_2920819.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
9 of 20
merlin_2920817.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
10 of 20
merlin_2920815.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
11 of 20
merlin_2920813.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
12 of 20
merlin_2920811.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
13 of 20
merlin_2920809.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
14 of 20
merlin_2920807.jpg

West’s Kenneth Rivera walks off the field after losing the game against Hunter at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
15 of 20
merlin_2920805.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
16 of 20
merlin_2920803.jpg

Hunter High School and West High School compete in a soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
17 of 20
merlin_2920801.jpg

Hunter’s Bryan Aguilar Contreras goes for a header during a high school soccer game against West at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
18 of 20
merlin_2920797.jpg

West’s Spencer Metz, left, and Hunter’s Alexanthony Orozco Garcia fight for the ball during a high school soccer game at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
19 of 20
merlin_2920795.jpg

Hunter’s soccer team celebrates Adi Cefo’s goal during a high school soccer game against West at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
20 of 20
merlin_2920799.jpg
merlin_2920833.jpg
merlin_2920831.jpg
merlin_2920829.jpg
merlin_2920827.jpg
merlin_2920825.jpg
merlin_2920823.jpg
merlin_2920821.jpg
merlin_2920819.jpg
merlin_2920817.jpg
merlin_2920815.jpg
merlin_2920813.jpg
merlin_2920811.jpg
merlin_2920809.jpg
merlin_2920807.jpg
merlin_2920805.jpg
merlin_2920803.jpg
merlin_2920801.jpg
merlin_2920797.jpg
merlin_2920795.jpg

Following the admonition of its coach, Hunter wasted no time getting to work, as Jonathan Hernandez headed home a corner kick from Alejandro Munoz in the 11th minute.

Then, just seven minutes later, Bryan Aguilar slotted home a right-footed shot in the bottom-left corner of the goal to deal the Panthers a quick 2-0 deficit — fairly unfamiliar territory for West, which entered the game 8-1 in region play.

“They probably thought we were going to come out with the same intensity (as the last time we played),” Aguilar said, “but right as we got the ball, we attacked fast and constantly, put them under pressure and they just took too long to settle in with the pace we were playing at.”

A tap-in goal in the 34th minute from Adi Cefo gave Hunter a 3-0 lead going into halftime, but the scoring didn’t stop there.

Within the first seven minutes of the second half, Aguilar scored his second goal of the game, and Munoz converted a penalty kick goal to give the Wolverines a whopping 5-goal lead with 33 minutes still to play.

Solberg said that Aguilar normally takes on a role as a facilitator for Hunter, but the senior appeared to lace on his finishing boots for Friday’s game.

“When I saw (the shots) go in, it felt amazing because I don’t really score,” Aguilar said.

West managed to pull a goal back in the 58th minute off a header by Christian Rodriguez Lara, but 12 minutes later, Hunter nullified that score thanks to a calm penalty kick finish from Alejandro Rauda that made it a 6-1 game.

Related

Javier Martinez chipped in a goal from a difficult angle in the game’s closing minutes to give West its second score, but by that point the outcome of the game had already been long determined.

The game wasn’t pretty for the Panthers, but the result will go down as one of the few blemishes on their resume.

Already crowned champions of the region, West fell to 9-3 on the season but will still be vying for a chance at a top-10 seed in the state tournament.

Though there were no region implications in the match for Hunter, Solberg said that the team played for pride and for a chance to improve itself before the state tournament.

“We’ve got playoffs in a couple weeks and this is the highest ranked team left on our schedule, so the best way we can prepare for state is by making a statement against the No. 1 team in our region,” Solberg said, adding that his players were motivated by their friendly rivalry with West’s head coach Conner Mitchell, who was an assistant coach for Hunter last season.

Having only one preseason game to prepare, the Wolverines started the season slow but have found their groove in their last few games.

With Friday’s win, they have won four of their last five matches by an aggregate score of 18-3.

“Our chemistry and our momentum took a while to develop,” Aguilar said, “but once we found our pace and our rhythm, that’s when we started to realize what we can do … Now that we have those things, we have to keep coming out strong and fast.”

Even though Hunter will go in as a double-digit seed when the state tournament starts on May 13, the Wolverines’ current form will make them a tough out for anyone who draws them.

Next Up In Sports
2022 NFL draft tracker: Everything you need to know about the draft
Quin Snyder’s future with the Utah Jazz is up to him
Former BYU forward Gavin Baxter is transferring to Utah
Former UVU center Fardaws Aimaq chooses his transfer destination, if he doesn’t go pro
Versatile and resilient, NFL hopeful Nick Ford knows his way around an offensive line
2022 NFL draft: How did experts grade the Devin Lloyd selection?