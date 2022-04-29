What Donny Osmond had to do with the New England Patriots at the 2022 NFL draft

Donny Osmond taking center stage in Las Vegas has been a common occurrence over the years, but Friday night saw a much different venue for it than the world-famous Utah entertainer is known for.

That venue was the 2022 NFL Draft at the Caesars Forum, as Osmond was chosen to announce the 85th pick of the draft (in the third round), which belonged to the New England Patriots.

When the Patriots’ pick was in (Houston Cougars cornerback/return man Marcus Jones), Osmond went to the podium, raised his arms and yelled, “What’s up Las Vegas?! I’m announcing for the Patriots,” and then announced Jones’ name.

.@donnyosmond delivers the news from Vegas 🎤



📺: NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/TqHwYuGKP9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2022

Osmond, of course, has a deep connection to Las Vegas, as he and his famous co-star sister Marie had a show at the Flamingo Hotel there from 2008-2019.

As far as the draft is concerned, Jones was the second player the Patriots took Friday (the second day of the draft), as they had chosen Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thomas in the second round with the 50th overall pick.

They had chosen Chattanooga guard Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in Thursday’s first round.

No players with Utah ties were taken on Friday after University of Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd was taken 27th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

The draft will conclude on Saturday as Rounds 4-7 take place. The action is set to begin at 10 a.m. MDT.

