Saturday, April 30, 2022 | 
Sports Real Salt Lake

Silva, MacMath, video review lead RSL past LA Galaxy 1-0

By Associated Press
   
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath (18) makes a save in the closing seconds in Sandy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Marcelo Silva, Zac MacMath and a late video review led Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy in MLS action on Saturday.

Silva scored the only goal just four minutes into the second half — heading in a corner kick by Pablo Ruiz — and MacMath saved all four shots he faced for RSL (4-2-4), which ended a five-match winless streak.

Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova (10) complains about getting tripped up in Sandy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake defender Andrew Brody (2) shoots past Los Angeles Galaxy defender Julian Araujo (2) in Sandy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake coach Pablo Mastroeni shouts instruction in Sandy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath (18) makes a save in the closing seconds in Sandy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath (18) makes a save in Sandy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova (10) gets tangled up with Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Rayan Raveloson (6) in Sandy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake fans cheer in Sandy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera (22) shoots on Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (1) in Sandy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova (10) gets tangled up and falls in Sandy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake fans cheer in Sandy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova (10) gets tangled up with Los Angeles Galaxy forward Raheem Edwards (44) in Sandy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) shoots on Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (1) in Sandy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Dejan Joveljic appeared to score the equalizer in second-half stoppage time for the Galaxy (5-3-1), but an LA foul disallowed the goal after a video review.

The Galaxy had a 12-7 edge in shots, but RSL had five shots on goal to four for LA.

Jonathan Bond saved four of the five shots he faced for the Galaxy, who saw a four-match unbeaten streak end. MacMath’s saves all came in the second half.

