Elon Musk just bought almost $3 billion in Twitter shares, making him largest shareholder

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just bought nearly $3 billion in Twitter shares, becoming the company’s largest single shareholder.

Driving the news: A filing from the Securities and Exchange Commission released Monday announced that Musk now owns 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, which is about 9.2% of the company’s stake.



That stake was worth about $2.89 billion at the end of the day Friday, per CNBC.

Worth noting: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey holds about 2.25% of the company’s stake, according to BBC News.



This means Musk has more than four times the amount of stake compared to the company’s founder.

The bigger picture: Musk’s move to buy such a hefty share may be a sign he’s looking to overtake Twitter altogether.



“Musk could try to take a more aggressive stance here on Twitter,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told CNBC on Monday. “This eventually could lead to some sort of buyout.”

“This makes sense given what Musk has at least been talking about, at least from a social media perspective,” Ives said.

Flashback: In late March, Musk asked his followers whether Twitter promoted free speech.

What he said: “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy,” he wrote.

