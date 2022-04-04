Estelle Harris, veteran ‘Seinfield’ star, died over the weekend

Estelle Harris — who played Estelle Costanza on “Seinfeld” — has died due to natural causes over the weekend. She was 93.
What happened: Harris’ family confirmed her death in a statement to Deadline on Saturday.
- She died of natural causes in Palm Desert, California.
What they said: “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 p.m.,” her son Glen Harris told Deadline.
- “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her,” he added.
Career notes: Per People magazine, Harris had a starring role as George Costanza’s mother, Estelle Costanza, on “Seinfeld.”
- She also did voice work as Mrs. Potato Head in the final three “Toy Story” films.
- Harris also made other appearances in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and “Tarzan II.”
- According to CNN, she also made a number of guest appearance on television shows including “Law and Order,” “ER,” and “Mad About You.”