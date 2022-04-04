Estelle Harris, veteran ‘Seinfield’ star, died over the weekend

Estelle Harris — who played Estelle Costanza on “Seinfeld” — has died due to natural causes over the weekend. She was 93.

What happened: Harris’ family confirmed her death in a statement to Deadline on Saturday.



She died of natural causes in Palm Desert, California.

What they said: “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 p.m.,” her son Glen Harris told Deadline.



“Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her,” he added.

Career notes: Per People magazine, Harris had a starring role as George Costanza’s mother, Estelle Costanza, on “Seinfeld.”

