Monday, April 4, 2022 | 

Estelle Harris, veteran ‘Seinfield’ star, died over the weekend

Harris also voiced Mrs. Potato Head in ‘Toy Story 4’ in 2019

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 April 4, 2022 9:45 a.m. MDT
Estelle Harris, veteran 'Seinfield' star, died over the weekend
Estelle Harris and Don Rickles in Los Angeles.

Estelle Harris, right, and Don Rickles arrive at the world premiere of “Toy Story 3,” on Sunday, June 13, 2010, at The El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. Harris has died at age 93, her family said.

Katy Winn, Associated Press

Estelle Harris — who played Estelle Costanza on “Seinfeld” — has died due to natural causes over the weekend. She was 93.

What happened: Harris’ family confirmed her death in a statement to Deadline on Saturday.

  • She died of natural causes in Palm Desert, California.

What they said: “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 p.m.,” her son Glen Harris told Deadline.

  • “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her,” he added.

Career notes: Per People magazine, Harris had a starring role as George Costanza’s mother, Estelle Costanza, on “Seinfeld.”

  • She also did voice work as Mrs. Potato Head in the final three “Toy Story” films.
  • Harris also made other appearances in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and “Tarzan II.”
  • According to CNN, she also made a number of guest appearance on television shows including “Law and Order,” “ER,” and “Mad About You.”
