Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 4, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Can Devin Lloyd be a top 5 NFL draft pick? This expert believes so

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 April 4, 2022 3:57 p.m. MDT
SHARE Can Devin Lloyd be a top 5 NFL draft pick? This expert believes so
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd is projected as a top 5 draft pick by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates with this teammates after an interception against Washington State during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Lloyd is projected as a top 5 draft pick by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Devin Lloyd has garnered plenty of hype in the lead-up to the 2022 NFL draft.

The former Utah football star is seen by some experts as the top inside linebacker in this year’s draft class, and he’s expected to be a first-round draft pick.

One national expert, though, has an even greater belief in the playmaking defender.

Related

Will Utah’s Devin Lloyd be a top 5 NFL draft pick?

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman has Lloyd going to the New York Giants with the No. 5 overall pick in his NFL mock draft released Monday.

That’s behind Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to Jacksonville at No. 1, Georgia edge Travon Walker to Detroit at No. 2, NC State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu to Houston at No. 3 and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal to the New York Jets at No. 4.

That means Lloyd would go off the board before another highly rated Pac-12 defender, Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, who Feldman has going to Atlanta at No. 8.

Related

“With neither of the standout tackles falling to the Giants, they go for the surest player at a position of need in the vastly underrated Utes star, picking him over a glitzy Pac-12 option, Thibodeaux,” Feldman wrote. 

“The Giants need help at both positions, but I expect the buzz about Lloyd to really build. The 6-foot-3, 237-pounder with 33-inch arms made a ton of plays for Utah, posting 32 TFLs in the past 19 games.”

If Lloyd were a top five pick, that would be the highest a former Utah defender has ever gone in the NFL draft. Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei holds that distinction now, going No. 14 overall to the Carolina Panthers in 2013.

Where do national experts project Devin Lloyd will be selected?

In a roundup last week of 15 NFL mock drafts, Lloyd was a top 10 pick in one and generally seen as a mid-to-late first-round pick.

The most popular destination for Lloyd among those mock drafts was the Philadelphia Eagles, who after a trade with New Orleans on Monday, own two first-round draft picks at No. 15 and No. 18.

Other popular destinations are Houston at No. 13 and New England at No. 21.

What stands out about Devin Lloyd?

Feldman talked with college football coaches, among others, in recent weeks to help him research this year’s class, and he backed up his projection of having Lloyd higher than where others have him being selected by saying that “he was one of the few players in this mock draft that no coach had any knock on.”

Related

Here’s a sampling of what coaches had to say about Lloyd, per Feldman:

  • “I think he’s a freaking stud. I loved that kid. He can do everything. He can rush the passer. They blitzed him just enough. He’s slippery, can get off blocks. He’s tall and long. He can get in passing lanes. He’s really instinctive. He backs it up on film. He’s not just a good test guy.”
  • “He’s a freak. I’ve liked him for a couple of years. In our room, we had the utmost respect for him. He’s an elite player.”
  • “Amazing player. He’s so instinctive. He diagnosed plays and closed the gap in a hurry. He’s also kind of that typical Utah defender, in that he’s a great tackler at the point of contact.”

Next Up In U of U sports
Did Utah or BYU make ESPN’s women’s basketball way-too-early top 25 rankings?
Kara Eaker has returned to form at the perfect time for Utah
Super Bowl champ Eric Weddle now has his own Wordle spinoff
After giving up 573 passing yards in Rose Bowl, Utah’s shorthanded secondary healing up
With a berth at nationals up for grabs, Utah made history again and again and again
Why new Utah running backs coach Quinton Ganther has fit in so well in his return to the program