This breakfast cereal is reportedly making people very sick

People all over the U.S. are reportedly complaining about feeling sick after digging into a bowl of Lucky Charms.

Driving the news: The breakfast staple for many has been a topic of conversation online after people reported experiencing gastrointestinal issues, according to Eat This, Not That.



According to HITC, one consumer reported food poisoning after eating just one bowl of the General Mills cereal.

Details: Dozens of other complaints appeared on the website iwaspoisoned.com, the majority of them posted on April 4, 2022. The website has health department subscribers in 45 U.S. states, as well as from countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Germany.

What they’re saying: One person posted his experience on the website, stating that he had two small bowls and within a span of two and a half hours, he was throwing up. He also experienced diarrhea and stomach cramps.



“i didn’t think about the cereal at that time but as for now I will never eat lucky charms again!!!” he wrote.

State of play: As of now, General Mills, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not released a statement regarding the product.

Flashback: According to Food Safety News, breakfast cereal has made people sick in the past. For example, in 2018, Kellogg’s Honey Smacks contained a Salmonella Mbandaka outbreak, making 135 people sick in 35 states.