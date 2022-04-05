An image of the inside of the conference center in Salt Lake. President Nelson is speaking at the podium while hundreds are in their seats listening.
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

By Church News