Happy National Burrito Day! Here’s where you can get deals

National Burrito Day — celebrated each year on the first Thursday of April — is upon us.

Restaurant chains including Chipotle, El Pollo Loco and Moe’s Southwest Grill are celebrating the big day on April 7. Here’s a running list of deals and promotions for National Burrito Day.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and deals are subject to be changed. This list will be updated as more deals come through.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco rewards members will receive a special buy one, get one free burrito offer on April 7, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The deal is valid for all burritos — including the chain’s new Mexican Shredded Beef Birria Burrito Box.

Free delivery will also be applied to all delivery orders on April 7.

Customers must download the El Pollo Loco app to receive the deals.

Chipotle

Starting April 7, Chipotle is launching its Burrito Builder on Roblox, described as a “new simulation experience that will challenge players to roll burritos in the metaverse to earn Burrito Bucks,” USA Today reported.

The first 100,000 Roblox players to successfully roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to exchange for an entree code that can be used on the Chipotle app or the restaurant’s website, according to USA Today. The codes are valid through April 13.

Chipotle is also celebrating the day by giving its rewards members a free side or topping of queso blanco with the purchase of an entree through its app or website. The code “NBD2022” can be used at checkout to access the deal.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

On April 7, Moe’s Rewards members can get a burrito or burrito bowl for $5.99, according to the restaurant’s website. The deal is valid for online, in-store and app orders.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Rubio’s is offering customers $6.99 burritos on April 7, according to its website. Customers can enter the code “BURRITO” at checkout via online or app orders, or use a coupon for in-store orders to access the deal.

Dos Toros

At Dos Toros, all burritos purchased in-store and through the app will be $5, according to an email sent to the Deseret News.

Alpha Foods