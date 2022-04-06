Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd replace Kanye West as Coachella headliners

Kanye West, who was scheduled to headline at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, dropped out at the last minute. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia came to the rescue, jointly headlining two Sundays of the festival.

Coachella confirmed the news on Wednesday via Twitter. The other headliners for the three-day festival are Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

The festival will span across two weekends: April 15-17 and April 22-24.

The Party & The After Party pic.twitter.com/8gT2bF3x5j — Coachella (@coachella) April 6, 2022

Why did Kanye West drop out of Coachella?

No specific source was cited for why West dropped out of the festival. West was initially set to perform with Travis Scott, who was removed from the lineup after the Astroworld tragedy. But the news he had dropped out came after West alleged that Eilish had “dissed” Scott and demanded she apologize to the rapper or else he wouldn’t perform at Coachella, per Teen Vogue.

West was referring to a moment at one of Eilish’s concerts in February, when she paused performing on stage while one of her fans was given medical care and said, “I wait for people to be OK before I keep going.” The rapper thought Eilish said that in reference to what happened at Astroworld.

Did ticket prices drop after Kanye West dropped out?

The tickets to the music festival were originally sold for $549 each weekend. Indy100’s Ariana Baio wrote that the resale value was around $600 until Monday, right before West pulled out of the show.

Ticket resale website StubHub is showing lower prices, starting from $300, showcasing a huge drop. However, prices may rise as the rapper was replaced by other artists.