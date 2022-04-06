Facebook Twitter
This Utah team will face national champion Kansas next season

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 April 6, 2022 3:10 p.m. MDT
The SUU Thunderbirds play the Portland Pilots on March 26, 2022 in Cedar City, Utah. The Thunderbirds will play the national champion Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 18 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

The SUU Thunderbirds men’s basketball program hasn’t been shy about scheduling big-time opponents in recent years, and on Wednesday, the Thunderbirds announced that they’ll face the recently crowned national champion Kansas Jayhawks next season.

The game is scheduled to be played Nov. 18 at the famed Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, the Jayhawks’ home arena.

Tipoff time has not been announced.

The Jayhawks won the national championship on Monday, beating the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 in New Orleans for their fourth title in school history.

It marked the third time in the last 10 years that Kansas went to the Final Four.

The Thunderbirds went 23-12 in the 2021-22 campaign — their second straight season of at least 20 wins — and made it to the semifinals of The Basketball Classic postseason tournament before falling to Fresno State.

During the season, SUU played opponents such as Michigan, Saint Mary’s and Cal. In the 2019-20 season, the Thunderbirds faced Nebraska, BYU and UCLA.

The Thunderbirds will be moving from the Big Sky Conference to the WAC on July 1.

