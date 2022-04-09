Tony Finau slips further back in Masters Round 3

Tony Finau will have his work cut out for him if he is to repeat his top 10 finish in the Masters on Sunday.

Finau carded a 2-over 74 in Saturday’s third round at Augusta National and is +4 heading into Sunday’s final round, five shots outside of the top 10.

Finau three-putted from seven feet on No. 1 to begin his third round and made bogey on 7, 9, and 13.

He had only two birdies ( No. 2 and 17) on a day he really needed an under-par round.

Through three rounds at Augusta, Finau has carded eight birdies, 35 pars, 10 bogeys and one double bogey.

A year ago, Finau earned his third-top 10 in four Masters appearances with a tie for 10th.

Last season, Finau also had a Top 10 finish in the PGA Championship and qualified for the season-ending playoffs after winning the Northern Trust at Liberty National and earning a place on the USA’s winning team in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.