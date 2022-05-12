Colonel Gail S. Halvorsen’s daughter Marilyn Sorensen, center, smiles with the VR-56 Navy Reserve crew on March 29, 2022, at the Salt Lake City International Airport. The flight had 12,000 pounds of school supplies, candy and handwritten notes from around Utah and landed in Berlin, Germany, where the supplies were unloaded and sent to Ukraine to help women and children. Credit: Cynthia Merrell

| Cynthia Merrell