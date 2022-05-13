Facebook Twitter
Friday, May 13, 2022 | 
High School Boys Soccer Sports High School Sports

High school soccer: 6A first round recap from Friday’s games

James Edward By James Edward
   
SHARE High school soccer: 6A first round recap from Friday’s games
soccer.picture.jpg

&copy;istockphoto.com/ChaNaWiT

6A Playoffs

American Fork 1, Roy 0

Dillon Childs netted the golden goal in overtime to give No. 16 seed American Fork the shutout win over No. 17 seed Roy in the 6A first round.

Herriman 2, Westlake 1

Trevor Walk scored the golden goal in the first overtime as No. 18 seed Herriman edged No. 15 seed Westlake for the road playoff win. Alejandro Bedoya scored a second-half goal for the Mustangs to force overtime.

Lone Peak 6, West Jordan 1

Lone Peak beat West Jordan in the 6A first round with five second half goals. No goal scoring information was provided.

Copper Hills 3, Granger 1

Max Gutierrez, Sean LaTourette and Tyler Passey all found the back of the net as No. 14 Copper Hills pulled away from No. 19 Granger in the second half for the 6A first round win.

Related

Riverton 2, Skyridge 1

Hunter Crosby and Dylan Turville each scored a goal in the first half and then No. 11 seed Riverton’s defense held in the second half in the 6A first round win over No. 22 seed Skyridge.

Hunter 3, Kearns 1

Alejandro Munoz, Jonathan Hernandez and Alejandro Rauda each netted a goal in the 6A first round to lead No. 13 seed Hunter past rival and No. 20 seed Kearns.

Fremont 3, Layton 0

Fremont”s Naime Odeh scored a goal and also assisted with another goal as No. 12 seed Fremont blanked No. 21 seed Layton for the 6A first round playoff win.

Clearfield 1, Pleasant Grove 0

Jaden Isaacs scored the winning goal in the second half as No. 24 seed Clearfield pulled off the stunning road upset of No. 9 Pleasant Grove.

Next Up In Sports
High school baseball: 5A/4A/3A/2A playoff roundup from Friday’s games
High school baseball: South Sevier advances to 2A title game, will face either Kanab or Parowan
High school baseball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A state tournament scores and schedules
High school softball: 5A/4A/3A/2A playoff roundup from Friday’s games
High school baseball: Juan Diego picks up another upset victory, advances to 3A state championship
High school boys soccer: 3A/2A state tournament schedule after Wednesday’s RPI reveal