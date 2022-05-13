Facebook Twitter
This Utah State football player just won his 3rd World Fireknife championship

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel (17) scrambles away from Utah State defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka (92) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Utah State won 48-17.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Utah State Aggies defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka has built somewhat of a dynasty for something rather far removed from a football field.

On Thursday, Motu’apuaka won the World Fireknife championship in his native Hawaii, marking his second straight title in the event at the Polynesian Cultural Center and third since 2018 (it was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic).

After his championship in 2021, Motu’apuaka was featured in a video in Hawaii in which he explained his passion for the event and the inspiration behind continuing to do it — his uncle Harry, who passed away before last year’s competition.

As a junior for the Aggies in 2021, Motu’apuaka started all 14 games and finished the season with 26 tackles (10 solo, 16 assisted), including 2.5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss.

