Saturday, May 14, 2022 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Real Salt Lake uses red card to rally past Austin 2-1

By Associated Press
   
merlin_849947.jpg

Sporting KC’s Amer Didic and Real Salt Lake’s Andrew Brody chase down the ball as they play in Open Cup fourth-round action at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Real Salt Lake took advantage of a red card on Dani Pereira, scoring two second-half goals to notch a 2-1 victory over Austin FC.

Mikael Chang knotted the score at 1-1 for RSL (5-3-4) with a goal in the 55th minute after Pereira was given a red card for a push that denied Bobby Wood’s obvious scoring chance at the edge of the box shortly after the restart.

Andrew Brody netted the game-winner in the 88th minute with an assist from Anderson Julio.

Alexander Ring gave Austin FC (6-3-2), which announced on Friday that the club signed head coach Josh Wolff to a three-year extension, a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute.

Diego Fagundez picked up his league-leading seventh assist on the score.

