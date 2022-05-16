Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Should Chris Paul have been benched in Game 7?

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE Should Chris Paul have been benched in Game 7?
chrispaulsuns.jpg

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) slows down his team during the first half of Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix.

Matt York, Associated Press

The shellacking the NBA regular season-best Phoenix Suns got from the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of their playoff series Sunday was, as one might guess, a major topic of conversation on sports talk shows Monday.

Two of the shows that have generated a lot of buzz on Twitter were ESPN’s “Get Up” and “First Take,” as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley and the retired JJ Redick were featured.

At one point, discussion turned toward how Suns head coach Monty Williams benched big man Deandre Ayton in the second half, but Beverley said he felt it should have been a different player who got benched — Chris Paul.

It should be noted that Beverley and Paul have a history of not exactly being best friends, but to Beverley’s point, Paul scored just 10 points with four assists, a rebound and a steal, and he wasn’t good on the defensive end of the floor either.

“They benched the wrong person. Should’ve benched Chris,” Beverley said. “... Once you see them start attacking Chris (defensively) early and you know that might become a problem later on, you need to see how my team works without Chris in the game a little bit ... coach the game, not the player.”

Redick responded, “I think there’s some validity to that, and I’ll say because of the way (the Mavericks) were playing Devin Booker ... if CP is unwilling to shoot, unwilling to be aggressive, I agree with that.”

Next Up In Utah Jazz
How to watch the NBA draft lottery
Utah Jazz mailbag: Should Donovan Mitchell play point guard?
The message Mike Conley just left for the Utah Jazz and their fans
A league of grumps and a fanbase with issues
A second look at Rudy Gobert’s beef with Shaq and Skip
Could the Utah Jazz really keep both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this summer?