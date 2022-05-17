High school boys lacrosse: 6A/5A recap of Tuesday’s first round games

6A Playoffs

Roy 22, West 0

No. 12 seed Roy rolled all over No. 21 seed West for the 6A first round victory. Colby Dickson notched three goals to lead the Royals, while Kotah Sudyka recorded six ground balls.

Copper Hills 11, Syracuse 8

Copper HIlls jumped out to a 7-2 halftime lead, but Syracuse fought back and made things interesting in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies had pretty balanced scoring in the win with Lucas Abbott and Danny Mulqueen leading the team with two goals each.

Riverton 25, Layton 1

No. 13 seed Riverton dominated No. 20 Layton from the outset for the easy 6A first round victory.

Skyridge 20, West Jordan 2

Jaxon Butterfield had five goals along with five assists to lead Skyridge to the big win over West Jordan in the 6A first round.

Pleasant Grove 12, Clearfield 9

Luke Smith had four goals and one assist for Pleasant Grove in the win over Clearfield in the 6A first round.

5A Playoffs

Wasatch 14, Highland 3

Cole Lent notched five goals and Ethan Erker added three goals and two assists as Wasatch pulled away in the second half by outscoring visiting Highland 9-1.

Lehi 12, Bonneville 9

The Pioneers knocked out the Lakers in the first round of the 5A tournament behind four-goal performances from Steel Cooper and Make Havea.

Salem Hills 11, Orem 10

After No. 16 seed Orem rallied to tie the game late, No. 17 seed Salem Hills snatched the late winner as Landon Buttars found the back of the net for the Skyhawks. Buttars finished with four goals, while teammate River Jackson added three goals and one assist.

Spanish Fork 15, Cedar Valley 4

Spanish Fork knocked Cedar Valley out of the playoffs with 15-4 victory. Andrew Seidel and Jason Lukins led the game in scoring as both players finished with six goals.

Northridge 18, Timpanogos 3

Andrew Tate found the back of the net eight times while Cy Ketts had five assists and four goals in the Knights’ win over Timpanogos.

Timpview 14, Mountain View 1

Timpview defeated the Bruins behind great six goals from James Bauer and seven total points from Charlie Freedman.

East 21, Springville 3

Lo Tafisi scored five goals to lead East to the win over Springville in the 5A first round.

Brighton 18, Provo 2

Donovan Wismer led the way with three goals and four assists as Brighton defeated Provo in the 5A first round.

Box Elder 14, Woods Cross 8

No. 18 seed Box Elder scored seven goals in the second quarter to open up a 8-2 halftime lead on region foe Woods Cross and the Bees never looked back on their way to the 5A first round win. Trey Rowley led Box Elder with four goals while seven other players scored one goal in the balanced attack.

Viewmont 11, Jordan 5

Abe Salmon scored three goals to lead the way for Viewmont in the win over Jordan

Maple Mountain 15, Payson 5

Porter Kraft recorded five goals and two assists and then Dallin Bingham added three goals and four assists as Maple Mountain rolled past region foe Payson for the 5A first round victory.

