High school girls lacrosse: 6A/5A recap of Tuesday’s first round

6A Playoffs

Bingham 21, Clearfield 4

Alexia Young led the way with six goals as Bingham took the win over Clearfield in the 6A first round.

Herriman 21, West 1

Kelsie Lambert had five goals while Morgan Eldredge added three as the Mustangs defended their home field and knocked out West.

Weber 18, Copper Hills 0

Carlie Murray notched seven goals while Griffiths Griffiths added three more as Weber rolled past Copper Hills for the 6A first round win. Mia McKinney made seven saves in goal to preserve the shutout.

Westlake 16, Layton 9

Westlake picked up the playoff victory over Layton behind four goals from Hailey Romrell. Five different Thunder players scored two goals.

American Fork 11, Roy 10

Rachel Taylor led the way with six goals including the winning goal in overtime as American Fork upset Roy on the road in the 6A first round.

5A Playoffs

Highland 18, Viewmont 5

No. 14 seed Highland jumped out early on No. 19 seed Viewmont en route to the 5A first round win.

Timpanogos 15, Timpview 7

Amanda McDonald had five goals and both Eleanor Haslam and Millie Yarro pitched in three as Timpanogos clinched their spot in the next round of the state tournament.

Skyline 16, Salem Hills 5

Skyline was focused early and was great in draw controls throughout the game as it pullled away from Salem Hills for the 5A first round win. Sammy McMaster led Skyline in draw controls, while Maleah Holloway led in caused turnovers. Senior goalie Olivia Lowe saved 75% percent of her shots in the victory.

Alta 32, Orem 2

Mylie Johnson had five goals while Jessica Law added four goals as Alta defeated Orem in the 5A first round.

Springville 10, Box Elder 7

Olivia Ottley had four goals and assist while Maizie Thompson found the back of the net twice as the Red Devils edged out Box Elder.

Lehi 16, Bonneville 0

Karli Fielder led the way with five goals as Lehi shutout Bonneville in the 5A first round.

Woods Cross 19, Spanish Fork 2

Woods Cross dominated their way to a 17-goal victory behind five points from Skylar Midgley.

Provo 22, East 0

Mele Folaumahina recorded a shutout as Provo took down East for the easy 5A first round victory.

Bountiful 13, Cedar Valley 6

Semily Stewart scored four goals on five shots as the Bountiful defense forced 14 turnovers and picked up a playoff victory.

Maple Mountain 14, Mountain View 0

No. 11 seed Maple Mountain eased past No. 22 seed Mountain View for the 5A first round win.

