High school boys soccer: 6A/5A second round recap from Tuesday’s games

6A Playoffs

Davis 3, Fremont 1

Talon Meyer, Nash Jensen and Ashton Bond each scored a goal to lead Davis to the win over Fremont in the 6A second round.

Weber 4, American Fork 1

Tyson Brown netted two goals to lead Weber to the win over American Fork in the 6A second round.

Syracuse 2, Hunter 2 (Syracuse 5-4 in PKs)

Ryker Smith and Jack Cook had second half goals as Syracuse won a 5-4 shootout to pick up their first playoff win in school history.

Mountain Ridge 6, Clearfield 1

Brody Laga netted two goals to lead Mountain Ridge to the victory over Clearfield in the 6A second round.

Herriman 1, Corner Canyon 1 (Herriman 4-2 in PKs)

Grant Taylor tied the game in the second half before Herriman outlasted the Chargers 4-2 in a penalty shootout to pull off a massive upset. Tyler Napier blocked three Corner Canyon PKs in the shootout.

Bingham 2, Copper Hills 0

Ethan Reeves scored a goal in each half and keeper Riley Whicker kept a clean sheet as No. 3 seed Bingham blanked No. 14 seed and rival Copper Hills for the 6A second round victory.

Farmington 2, Riverton 1

Luke Smith and Owen Nichols each scored in the first half as No. 6 seed Farmington took down Riverton in the state tournament.

West 2, Lone Peak 1

Erick Zar scored two goals to lead No. 7 seed West to the win over No. 10 seed Lone Peak in the 6A second round.

5A Playoffs

Salem Hills 1, Murray 1 (Salem Hills won 4-2 in PKs)

No. 13 seed Salem Hills pulled off the upset on the road at No. 4 Murray as it prevailed in a shootout. Wyatt Nielsen notched Salem Hills’ goal in the first half, but Murray equalized in the second half to force overtime. Salem Hills keeper Jose Nava came into the game just for the penalty kicks and stopped two Murray kicks. Christian Miller was in goal for regulation and overtime and actually saved a penalty kick in regulation himself.

Alta 4, Bonneville 1

Faris Kurdi recorded a hat trick as Alta clinched their spot in the quarterfinals of the 5A tournament.

Brighton 3, Olympus 2

Elias Fairbourn, Kaden Wilson and Justin Fahrenkrog each scored a goal to lead Brighton to the win over Olympus in the 5A second round.

Wasatch 2, Orem 0

Gilberto Vargas and Soren Nielson each scored a goal to lead Wasatch to the shutout win over Orem in the 5A second round.

Skyline 4, Cottonwood 0

Spencer Clayton, Kyler Madsen, Logan Sorensen and Ryan Wiscomb each scored a goal to lead Skyline to the shutout win over Cottonwood in the 5A second round.

Stansbury 3, Timpanogos 2

Wyatt Barry netted three goals to lead Stansbury to the win over Timpanogos in the 5A second round.

Provo 2, Bountiful 1

No. 32 seed Bountiful was looking for its third straight playoff upset, and got off to a great start as Javier Moreno scored in the first half to give the underdog Braves the halftime lead. No. 1 Provo fought back in the second half with a goal from Jessie Escobar and then the game-winner from Carlos Rodriguez with just 18 seconds remaining in the game.

Lehi 4, Northridge 2

No. 5 seed Lehi pulled away from No. 12 seed Northridge in the second half to claim the 5A second round win. Christian Jones recorded a goal and two assist to lead the Pioneers, while Nathan Shepherd, Cesar Morales and Alfred Vargas all found the back of the net as well.

