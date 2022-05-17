Facebook Twitter
Weber State Sports

What Damian Lillard said about retiring Weber State head coach Randy Rahe

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
   
Damian Lillard, then a star with the Weber State Wildcats, shoots over the defense of Chehales Tapscott of Portland State during the first half of play at the Dee Events Center in Ogden Thursday, Feb. 5, 2012. Lillard, now an NBA star, paid tribute to his college coach, Randy Rahe, who announced his retirement this week.

Brian Nicholson, Deseret News

After Randy Rahe announced his retirement as head coach of the Weber State basketball program after 16 seasons on Monday, his most notable player paid tribute to his career.

NBA All-Star Damian Lillard took to Twitter to thank Rahe for his time with the program.

“Great career! Greatest coach in BigSky history. Thankful to have been apart of his program ! The most solid,” Lillard, the former Weber State standout, tweeted, adding a flexing emoji at the end of his tweet.

Lillard was at Weber State from 2008-2012. He was a 2012 All-American and a two-time Big Sky MVP while at Rahe-coached Weber State.

He averaged 18.6 points per game over his four-year career with the Wildcats, including 24.5 points in his final season.

Weber State retired his No. 1 jersey in 2017.

Related

The Portland Trail Blazers guard has carved out a stellar career as one of the NBA’s best players as a six-time All-Star and a six-time All-NBA selection, averaging 24.6 points per game over his career.

Lillard has been active in the Weber State community since being drafted by Portland with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

He has hosted an annual alumni game at Weber State and texts Rahe every week, according to The Oregonian.

