What Damian Lillard said about retiring Weber State head coach Randy Rahe

After Randy Rahe announced his retirement as head coach of the Weber State basketball program after 16 seasons on Monday, his most notable player paid tribute to his career.

NBA All-Star Damian Lillard took to Twitter to thank Rahe for his time with the program.

“Great career! Greatest coach in BigSky history. Thankful to have been apart of his program ! The most solid,” Lillard, the former Weber State standout, tweeted, adding a flexing emoji at the end of his tweet.

Great career! Greatest coach in BigSky history. Thankful to have been apart of his program ! The most solid 💪🏾 https://t.co/v517FO9wRc — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 16, 2022

Lillard was at Weber State from 2008-2012. He was a 2012 All-American and a two-time Big Sky MVP while at Rahe-coached Weber State.

He averaged 18.6 points per game over his four-year career with the Wildcats, including 24.5 points in his final season.

Weber State retired his No. 1 jersey in 2017.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard has carved out a stellar career as one of the NBA’s best players as a six-time All-Star and a six-time All-NBA selection, averaging 24.6 points per game over his career.

Lillard has been active in the Weber State community since being drafted by Portland with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

He has hosted an annual alumni game at Weber State and texts Rahe every week, according to The Oregonian.

