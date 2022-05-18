High school softball: Recap of Wednesday’s 4A playoff games

4A Playoffs

Bear River 6, Cedar City 3

Top seed Bear River fell behind 3-1 after the first inning, but a quick pitching change helped settle things own as the Bears used a four-run third inning to rally past the Reds for the 4A second round win. McCall Maxfield hit a two-run home run as part of that four-run outburst.

Crimson Cliffs 13, Desert Hills 3

Crimson Cliffs scored 13 runs on 13 hits to take the victory. McKenna Cahoon and Riley Askland each knocked one out of the park. McKenna also had four strikeouts.

Ridgeline 10, Dixie 0

Markessa Jensen was stellar on the mound as she threw a complete game with 8 strikeouts while only allowing two hits as Ridgeline marched past Dixie in five innings to remain in the 4A winners bracket.

Hurricane 6, Snow Canyon 4

McKinlee Wright had a huge day in leading Hurricane to the 4A second round win over Snow Cnyon. She went 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs. Abbi Stout picked up the victory on the mound as the Tigers overcame eight errors in the win.

Ridgeline 5, Crimson Cliffs 1

Markessa Jensen struck out 14 batters as No. 3 Ridgeline pulled away from No. 2 Crimson Cliffs in a tight 4A winners bracket game at Dixie State. Five different Ridgeline hitters drove in a run, including Anne Wallace who hit a solo home run.

Snow Canyon 3, Cedar City 1

Erin Gunn went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI as Snow Canyon staved off elimination in the one-loss bracket with the 4A playoff victory over Cedar City. Jenna Thorkelson got the win for the Warriors as she pitched a complete-game two hitter with three strikeouts.

Desert Hills 14, Dixie 1

Desert Hills pounded out 14 runs on 17 hits in the 4A elimination game to advance to the next round and keep its season alive another day. Saidey Spencer had a huge day at the plate going 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs while Aisey Gargano drove in three runs and homered also.

Bear River 8, Hurricane 1

Kate Dahle only allowed one run on one hit while striking out 11 as Bear River used a big fifth inning to pull away from Hurricane and remain in the 4A state tournament winners bracket. McCall Maxfield hit a grand slam in the six-run fifth inning for the Bears.

