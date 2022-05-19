High school track: Orem boys dominate 5A state meet opening day, Timpview freshman Jane Hedengren wins 3,200

If you follow track and field, you better get used to the names Jane Hedengren and Julie Moore because you’re going to be hearing them a bunch for the next couple years.

The freshmen went 1-2 in the 3,200 meter race at the 5A state track meet at BYU on Thursday, with Timpview’s Hedengren setting a new 5A record with a time of 10:34.58. Moore was right behind her at 10:34.78, just .05 behind the previous 5A record.

At the state cross country meet in the fall they finished second and third respectively.

Barring a classification change for either school, the freshmen should have many great racing battles over the next three years.

“I’m happy. I was just going for the win today. Wasn’t close to PR, but I’m happy I could run against these amazing ladies. Just happy with how I raced today,” said Hedengren, whose PR was set at the Arcadia Invitational in California earlier this season.

Hedengren is the daughter of former BYU steeplechase All-American John Hedengren. She started running in fifth grade and said she’s been doing it consistently ever since. She admitted to feeling a bit of pressure with the No. 1 bib number on Thursday.

“I have a mindset of having fun, but obviously I do get a little nervous sometimes,” said Hedengren.

In the 3,200 boys, Orem’s Tayson Echohawk checked off what he’s hoping is the first of three individual wins at the 5A state meet.

The junior edged Lehi’s Jefferson McMullin at the tape, winning with a time of 9:12.52. McMullin finished in 9:12.85.

He’ll go for the trifecta on Saturday by running the 800 and 1,600 meters, which are more his specialty.

“I haven’t been in too many two miles in my high school running. I know it goes out fast, I know it’s a fast race, but I knew I had a good kick so my goal was to sit with who was ever in first, second place until I was about 200 to go. Just use my kick to my advantage and that whole time grind out and make sure I stay with that front pack,” said Echohawk.

Orem edged Lehi for the Region 8 championship last week, and with the teams expecting a tight competition for the state meet, Echohawk said he’s glad he was able to pick up big team points in Orem’s quest for a 5A repeat this weekend.

“I definitely want to help out my team. We’ve got a lot of big seniors this year that are graduating, and my coach has put so much effort into all of us and I want to do everything I can to get us that team state title,” said Echohawk.

Orem teammate Jackson Merrill wowed the crowd in the pole vault as he cleared 15’05.75 to win the competition. The other individual wins for the Tigers came with Carter Walker in the high jump and Mark Bryant in the shot put.

Orem has a pretty commanding lead after Day 1 with 65 team points. Lehi is well behind with 35.5 points.

For the girls, 5A is typically one of the most tightly competitive meets of the entire state and based on Thursday’s results it’s shaping up to be close again. Box Elder has a narrow lead over Mountain View after Day 1, 28.5 to 22.

5A boys state meet

Team scores (through 8 events)

1. Orem, 65

2. Lehi, 35.5

3. Mountain View, 24

4. Box Elder, 20

5. Springville, 17.5

6. Stansbury, 14

7. Maple Mountain, 12

8. Provo, 11

8. Olympus, 11

Individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Tayson Echohawk, Orem, 9:12.52; 2. Jefferson McMullin, Lehi, 9:12.85; 3. Isaac Hedengren, Timpview, 9:13.40; 4. JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, 9:21.82; 5. Liam Heninger, Mountain View, 9:24.42; 6. Austin Westfall, Orem, 9:29.71; 7. Tyler Martin, Lehi, 9:34.80; 8. Vaughn Wallace, Olympus, 9:37.43.

4x200 relay — 1. Mountain View, 1:29.52; 2. Stansbury, 1:30.11; 3. Maple Mountain, 1:30.38; 4. Box Elder, 1:30.81; 5. Lehi, 1:31.08; 6. Park City, 1:31.38; 7. Wasatch, 1:31.50; 8. Provo, 1:31.54

4x800 relay — 1.Mountain View, 7:55.02; 2. Northridge, 7:59.76; 3. Lehi, 8:00.61; 4. Olympus, 8:01.01; 5. Woods Cross, 8:01.17; 6. Timpview, 8:01.49; 7. Stansbury, 8:02.58; 8. Skyline, 8:14.16.

High jump — 1. Carter Walker, Orem, 6’05.50; 2. Cole Johnson, Orenm, 6’03.50; 3. Ethan Stoddard, Orem, 6’03.50; 4. Treven Strong, Springville, 6’01.50; 5. Matthew Topham, Stansbury, 6’01.50; 6 (tie). Noah Begay, Lehi; Michael Dodd, Springville, 5’11.75; 8. Joseph Eldridge, Park City, 5’11.75.

Long jump — 1. Jace Welsch, Provo, 21’07.75; 2. Bryson Roberts, Box Elder; 3. Carter Walker, Orem, 21’05.75; 4. Niko Brown, Alta, 21’02.25; 5. Jack Lee, Salem Hills, 21’01.50; 6. Marcus Loertscher, East, 21’00.25; 7. Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, 20’11.50; 8. Michael Robinson, Box Elder, 20’08.75.

Shot put — 1. Mark Bryant, Orem, 60’06.50; 2. Erik Bryant, Orem, 60’03.50; 3. Teague Andersen, Lehi, 57’00.75; 4. Jesse Helton, Park City, 55’04.25; 5. Fisher Stokes, Maple Mountain, 54’06.25; 6. Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, 49’01; 7. Chad Pendleton, Maple Mountain, 47’05.25; 8. Jensen Somerville, Lehi, 46’06.25.

Javelin — 1. Walker Deede, Springville, 178’02.25; 2. Justin Tobin, Bountiful, 165’11.25; 3. Teague Andersen, Lehi, 164’05.25; 4. Jack Lee, Salem Hills, 162’07.25; 5. Cole Johnson, Orem, 161’04.25; 6. Chase Harding, Uintah, 158’11.50; 7. Slade Henderson, Uintah, 158’02.50; 8. Darant Johnson, Box Elder, 157’04.25.

Pole vault — 1. Jackson Merrill, Orem, 15’05.75; 2. Daniel Yee, Maple Mountain, 13’05.75; 3. Shawn Spencer, Hillcrest, 13’05.75; 4. Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, 13’05.75; 5. Tyson Morley, Viewmont, 13’03; 6. Bentley Smith, Maple Mountain, 12’06; 7. Tanner Evans, Cedar Valley, 12’00; 8. Naoto Robinson, Hillcrest, 12’00.

Timpview’s Jane Hedengren wins the girls 3200 meter race the 5A track state championships at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Mountain View’s Julie Moore, left, takes second. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

5A girls state meet

Team scores (thru 8 events)

1. Box Elder, 28.5

2. Mountain View, 22

3. Skyline, 18

3. Timpview, 18

5. Timpanogos, 17

6. Spanish Fork, 16

7. Lehi, 13

8. Uintah, 12.5

Individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, 10:34.58; 2. Julie Moore, Mountain View, 10:34.78; 3. Mari Konold, Mountain View, 10:40.22; 4. Emily Sumsion, Springville, 10:55.25; 5. Ari Trimble, Orem, 10:57.37; 6. Caroline Rupper, Brighton, 11:02.08; 7. Caroline Moon, Lehi, 11:03.11; 8. Lydia Beus, Orem, 11:03.21.

4x200 relay — 1. Spanish Fork, 1:45.04; 2. East, 145.93; 3. Timpview, 1:46.03; 4. Park City, 1:46.03; 5. Box Elder, 1:46.05; 6. Olympus, 1:46.60; 7. Stansbury, 1:47.43; 8. Brighton, 1:47.57.

4x800 relay — 1. Timpanogos, 9:23.97; 2. Mountain View, 9:30.77; 3. Springville, 9:41.21; 4. Orem, 9:43.61; 5. Skyline, 9:43.77; 6. Park City, 9:44.83; 7. Timpview, 9:47.77; 8. Bountiful, 9:51.55.

High jump — 1. Kora Cook, Uintah, 5’04.50; 2. Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, 5’02.50; 3. Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, 5’02.50; 4. Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, 5’02.50; 5. Kate Murdock, Highland, 5’00.75; 6 (tie). Jordn Woodford, Uintah; Aspen Hardy, Box Elder, 5’00.75; 8. Abby Kirby, Salem Hills, 5’00.75.

Shot put — 1. Kennadee Vaughn, Box Elder, 39’04.00; 2. Teisa Halaufia, Skyline, 38’11.25; 3. Laisaane Toa, Northridge, 38’01.75; 4. Rylan Sears, Bonneville, 37’10.25; 5. Aneres Liufau, Provo, 36’11.75; 6. Jasmine Sisar, Stansbury, 36’09.75; 7. Alana King, Timpanogos, 36’06.50; 8. Ajah Rajvong, Lehi, 35’09.50

Discus — 1. Grace Knudsen, Maple Mountain, 132’06.50; 2. Ajah Rajvong, Lehi, 131’10.75; 3. Teisa Halaufia, Skyline, 118’10; 4. Ashlyn Reeder, Box Elder, 112’08; 5. Aspen Sorenson, Bonneville, 110’08.25; 6. Melia Finken, Lehi, 102’06; 7. Rachel Roberts, Viewmont, 101’01.50; 8. Ella Stoddard, Springville, 100’10.25.

Pole vault — 1. Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, 11’03; 2. Anna Ames, Hillcrest, 10’00; 3. Maddie Grimshaw, Salem Hills, 10’00; 4. Liesel Ford, Lehi, 9’06; 5. Rosa Welch, Lehi, 8’06; 6. Sadie Reall, Cedar Vally, 8’06; 7. Emily Swain, Hillcrest, 8’00; 8. Adelynne Steed, Salem Hills, 8’00.

