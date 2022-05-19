High school softball: 6A/5A/4A recap from Thursday’s playoff games

6A Playoffs

Mountain Ridge 10, Copper Hills 8

Taegan Smith had a triple, home run and three RBIs as no. 5 seed Mountain Ridge took the win over No. 12 Copper Hills in Game 1 of the second round series. Madison Jennings drove in four runs in the loss for the Grizzlies.

West 10, Pleasant Grove 9

After the game was tied at the end of the fifth inning, both teams exchanged blows in an exciting finish. Pleasant Grove and West each scored one run in the sixth inning before the Vikings were able to cross home plate again in the top of the seventh. In the final frame, the Panthers tied the game before walking-off to grab the Game 1 victory.

Weber 4, Farmington 3

Kendall Strasburg and Delaney Baker both pitched complete games in Game 1 of the 6A second round series, but in the end it was Strasburg’s Warriors that edged out a victory.

Westlake 7, Cyprus 3

Addalie Purcel homered and then also earned the victory on the mound as No. 8 seed Westlake edged visiting No. 9 seed Cyprus in Game 1 of the 6A second round series. Aspen Allen drove in a pair of runs for the Thunder.

Fremont 6, West Jordan 1

Keysha McKean drove in three runs and then starting pitcher Audrey Cooper pitched a great game on the mound as No. 4 seed Fremont used a big fourth inning to pull away from No. 13 seed West Jordan in Game 1 of the 6A second round series.

Bingham 11, Lone Peak 1

Shelbee Jones had a triple, home run, four RBIs and took the win on the mound as No. 3 seed Bingham rolled to the Game 1 win over No. 15 seed Lone Peak in 6A second round series.

Skyridge 14, Taylorsville 4

No. 2 seed Skyridge made quick work of Taylorsville en route to the Game 1 win the 6A second round series. Taya Tahbo doubled and drove in four runs to lead the Falcons at the plate.

Riverton 15, Herriman 0

Kaysen Korth hit a home run on her way to five total RBIs as top seed Riverton took down the Mustangs in three innings in Game 1 of the 6A first round series. Korth also struck out seven of the nine batters she faced.

5A Playoffs

Uintah 21, Viewmont 13

No. 3 seed Uintah scored in each of the six innings its got up to bat as it pulled away from No. 15 Viewmont in a slugfest in Game 1 of the 5A third round series. Aspen Wall and Randee Pace each drove in three runs for the Utes.

Spanish Fork 11, Tooele 6

Spanish Fork scored three runs in the first inning and rolled from there as it built an 11-2 lead before Tooele scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Tatum Hall and Aubree Leonard both homered and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Dons, while Avery Sapp picked up the win on the mound.

Payson 4, Bonneville 3

No. 17 seed Payson pulled off the Game 1 upset at No. 2 seed Bonneville behind a complete game performance from Peyton Staheli, who finished with seven strikeouts and just three hits allowed.

Bountiful 8, East 0

Malissa Mo Turpin had a double and three RBIs as No. 4 seed Bountiful blanked No. 14 seed East for the Game 1 win the 5A third round series. Eva Stoddard earned the win on the mound for the Redhawks.

Wasatch 11, Cedar Valley 6

Briley Bigelow went 3 for 4, with all three of her his as striples, while Afton Rutter went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and RBIs as Wasatc hpulled away from Cedar Valley with a big sixth inning en route to the Game 1 win in the 5A third round series.

Springville 11, Box Elder 4

Ryann Haveron had a home run, RBI and took the win on the mound to help No. 6 Springville beat No. 11 seed Box Elder in Game 1 of the 5A third round series. Springville scored four runs in both the second and third inning to blow the game wide open.

Lehi 9, Stansbury 4

Sophie Bliss and Maci Wall combined for five RBIs as No. 7 seed Lehi took care of business against the 10th-seeded Stallions. Grace Humes pitched a complete game for the Pioneers in Game 1 of the 5A third round series.

Timpanogos 11, Salem Hills 3

No. 9 seed Timapnogos went on the road and jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead after two innings on No. 8 seed Salem Hills en route to the Game 1 win in the 5A third round series. Five different players doubled for the T-Wolves in the win.

4A Playoffs

Snow Canyon 5, Hurricane 1

Avery Thorkelson struck out four batters and only allowed two hits as Snow Canyon pulled away from Hurricane in the 4A elimination game to keep its state title hopes alive.

Crimson Cliffs 6, Desert Hills 2

Ashlyn Cowdell pitched all seven innings, allowing just one earned run, as Crimson Cliffs survived its first elimination game of the day.

Ridgeline 15, Crimson Cliffs 5

Anne Wallace went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs as Ridgeline dominated Crimson Cliffs to book its place in the 4A state championship. Markessa Jensen picked up the win by only allowing five hits while striking out four.

Bear River 5, Snow Canyon 4

McCall Maxfield and Zoe Sorensen both homered as Bear River edged Snow Canyon to advance to the 4A state championship game. Kate Dahle struck out eight and only allowed four hits in the victory.