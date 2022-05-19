High school baseball: 6A/5A/4A recap from Thursday’s playooff games

6A Playoffs

Riverton 13, Layton 3

Kade Miller hit two home runs, a double and drove in three runs as No. 3 seed Riverton scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to close things out early in Game 1 of the 6A second round series.

Bingham 12, Syracuse 0

No. 2 seed Bingham dominated Syracuse behind a complete game shut out from Rylan Marti, who only allowed two hits in the Game 1 win of the 6A second round series. Boston Jacobs doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Miners.

Lone Peak 5, Copper Hills 1

Josh Heaton tossed six scoreless innings as the Knights took a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three series with Copper Hills. Chris Billings drove in a pair of runs for Lone Peak.

American Fork 7, Corner Canyon 1

Kaden Carpenter struck out five batters in three innings and powered American Fork to the victory over Corner Canyon in Game 1 of the 6A second round series. Sophomore Dax Watts drove in three runs to lead the Cavemen at the plate.

Taylorsville 9, Weber 3

Justin Morgan hit two triples, two RBIs and earned the win on the mound as No. 6 seed Taylorsville defeated No. 13 seed Weber in Game 1 of the 6A third round series.

Pleasant Grove 12, Skyridge 1

Tua Wolfgramm had eight RBIs, coming from a total of four hits, as No. 7 seed Pleasant Grove scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game early against No. 10 seed Skyridge in Game 1 of the 6A second round series.

Farmington 5, West Jordan 2

After West Jordan scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend the game, Farmington was able to hold on to the upset victory by scoring three runs in the top of the 12th inning. Landon Tanner pitched all of regulation before Jack Hansen got the win with five extra-innings pitched.

Fremont 10, Clearfield 0

Gavin Douglas homered and drove in four runs as the Silverwolves rolled past region foe Clearfield in Game 1 of their 6A second round series. Bridger Clontz pitched five innings of shutout baseball in the win.

5A Playoffs

Wasatch 12, Cottonwood 1

Wasatch scored four runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in a dominant Game 1 win over Wasatch in the 5A third round. Jackson Bolender picked up the win for the Wasps only allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Carter Bucad had a great da at the play going 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

Spanish Fork 9, Maple Mountain 4

Easton Romero hit two home runs and had four RBIs while Kaden Cloward earned the win on the mound to lead No. 1 seed Spanish Fork to the victory over Maple Mountain in Game 1 of the 5A third round series.

Lehi 15, Springville 5

Jack Olson hit a double and home run and racked up five RBIs as No.2 seed Lehi took down the Red Devils in the opening game of their 5A third round series.

Jordan 13, Uintah 2

Cade Nalder and Stockton Mathis combined for seven RBIs as No. 3 seed Jordan picked up the five-inning victory in Game 1 of the 5A third round series.

Brighton 3, Olympus 1

No. 15 seed Brighton picked up a road playoff win by edging out three tough runs against No. 4 seed Olympus. Myles Layton pitched a complete game for the Bengals in the Game 1 win of the 5A third round series.

Salem Hills 8, Park City 5

Salem Hill scored in each of the first six innings as it earned the Game 1 win on the road at Park City in the 5A third round series. Spencer Vance had a big day at the plate for the Skyhawks going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Zak Nelson went 2 for 3 fro the nine hole with a double, home run and three RBIs.

Bountiful 3, Woods Cross 1

Bountiful took down Woods Cross on the road after a masterful performance by Truman Duryea for the Game 1 win in the 5A third round series. Duryea pitched a complete game and had 11 strikeouts to zero walks.

Orem 4, Timpanogos 3

No. 9 seed Orem edged No. 8 seed Timpanogos with a methodical offensive attack. The Tigers scored exactly one run in four different innings to overcome a three-run third-inning by the Timberwolves in the Game 1 win of the 5A third round series.

4A Playoffs

Snow Canyon 7, Dixie 5

Drake Kelly had three RBIs including a homer, while Hayden Smith also added two RBIs with a double as Snow Canyon booked its place in the 4A state championship series with a fourth straight victory in an elimination game after losing earlier in the tournament to Bear River.