The White House Corespondents’ Association held its 2022 dinner Saturday, its first in six years to be attended by a sitting president due to cancellations because of COVID-19 and former President Donald Trump’s decision to not attend while he was in office.

President Joe Biden spoke at the dinner, followed by “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, who headlined the event. Here are seven topics they joke about:

1) Biden’s approval rating

Biden: I’m really excited to be here with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have pic.twitter.com/PsedtOTbRJ — Acyn (@Acyn) May 1, 2022

Biden joked about his low approval rating and needled the news media. “I’m really excited to be here with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have,” he said.

2) McCarthy’s tapes

President Biden: "I'm not here to roast the GOP. That's not my style. Besides, there's nothing I can say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn't already put on tape."#WHCD #WHCD2022 #nerdprom pic.twitter.com/LmT4A8JxBs — CSPAN (@cspan) May 1, 2022

Biden joked that he wasn’t going to “roast the GOP” because “there’s nothing I can say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn’t already put on tape,” a reference to tapes of the Republican House minority leader saying he was considering telling Trump to resign after Jan. 6.

3) The pandemic

.@Trevornoah: "It is my great honor to speaking tonight

at the nation's most distinguished super-spreader event. For real, what are we doing here? Did none of you learn anything from the Gridiron dinner? Nothing?" pic.twitter.com/r4IXpnpigl — CSPAN (@cspan) May 1, 2022

Noah called the dinner “the nation’s most distinguished super-spreader event” and asked attendees if they learned nothing from the Gridiron Dinner, after multiple attendees tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the dinner in April.

“Do you read any of your own newspapers?” Noah said.

Guests had to be vaccinated, boosted and tested to attend this year’s dinner, but the nation’s top doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, decided not to attend because he did not want to take the personal risk.

4) Inflation

Over the weekend, @TrevorNoah roasted President Joe Biden at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, pointing out the sharp increase in cost of living Americans are dealing with since he took office.



"Gas is up, rent is up, food is up, everything."



President Biden laughed. pic.twitter.com/fITLuaGku0 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) May 2, 2022

“Ever since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up,” Noah said about Biden. “Gas is up, rent is up, food is up, everything.”

5) Ron DeSantis

Trevor Noah on FL Gov. DeSantis eyeing a 2024 presidential run: ‘Ron DeSantis is one step ahead [of Trump]. First you ban the math textbooks, then nobody knows how to count the votes’ #WHCD pic.twitter.com/HZ6iyXybmG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 1, 2022

Noah joked that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was smarter and slicker than Trump because of Florida’s recent rejection of math textbooks it claimed were “woke.”

“Trump said he won the election but everyone was able to look at the numbers and see that he was wrong,” Noah said. “That’s why Ron DeSantis is one step ahead. First you ban the math textbooks, then nobody knows how to count the votes.”

Although Noah said DeSantis was in the audience, DeSantis said Monday he wasn’t there and would never attend. “I did not watch it. I don’t care what they do,” he said.

6) Fox News

‘Fox News is sort of like a Waffle House’ — Watch as Trevor Noah rips into Fox News and all of the channel's most popular hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity #WHCD pic.twitter.com/QiAe4rzS1H — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 1, 2022

Noah compared Fox News to Waffle House. “It’s relatively normal in the afternoon, but as soon as the sun goes down...” he said, before making fun of Fox News’ prime time lineup.

7) The U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan

Trevor Noah’s very last line was completely drowned out by applause in the room but his Afghanistan reference was stinging: “Please be careful leaving tonight. We all know this administration doesn’t handle evacuations well.” pic.twitter.com/7Idv4XHKAB — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 1, 2022

Noah ended his routine with a dig at the Biden administration over the botched U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan.

“Please be careful leaving tonight,” he said. “We all know this administration doesn’t handle evacuations well.”