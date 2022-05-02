Facebook Twitter
Two Liga MX teams will play in Utah this summer

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
State Sen. Luz Escamilla, left, Consul General of Mexico Jose Borjon and Real Salt Lake President John Kimball pose for photos at a press conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 2, 2022, where it was announced that two of the top soccer clubs in Mexico — Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club Santos Laguna — will play each other at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. The game will take place on Wednesday, June 15.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

For the second year in a row, Rio Tinto Stadium — home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake — will play host to a friendly between two clubs in Mexico this summer.

RSL announced Monday that Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club Santos Laguna will square off on June 15 at 7 p.m. MDT.

The game, which is being put on by the Utah Sports Commission, will also include a fan fest beginning at 3 p.m. that day at the stadium.

Real Salt Lake President John Kimball announces at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 2, 2022, that two of the top soccer clubs in all of Mexico — Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club Santos Laguna — will play each other at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. The game will take place on Wednesday, June 15.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
State Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, shakes hands with Consul General of Mexico Jose Borjon, as RSL President John Kimball looks on after a press conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 2, 2022, announcing that two of the top soccer clubs in all of Mexico — Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club Santos Laguna — will play each other at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. The game will take place on Wednesday, June 15.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Consul General of Mexico&nbsp;Jose Borjon speaks at a press conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 2, 2022, announcing that&nbsp;two of the top soccer clubs in all of Mexico —&nbsp;Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club Santos Laguna — will play each other at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.&nbsp;The game will take place on Wednesday, June 15.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
State Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, speaks at a press conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 2, 2022, announcing that two of the top soccer clubs in all of Mexico — Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club Santos Laguna — will play each other at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. The game will take place on Wednesday, June 15.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Consul General of Mexico Jose Borjon speaks at a press conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 2, 2022, announcing that two of the top soccer clubs in all of Mexico — Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club Santos Laguna — will play each other at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. The game will take place on Wednesday, June 15.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
State Sen. Luz Escamilla, left, Consul General of Mexico Jose Borjon and Real Salt Lake President John Kimball pose for photos at a press conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 2, 2022, where it was announced that two of the top soccer clubs in all of Mexico — Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club Santos Laguna — will play each other at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. The game will take place on Wednesday, June 15.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
“Welcoming Santos Laguna and Chivas — two premier clubs in Liga MX — to Rio Tinto Stadium is such an incredible opportunity for the region,” RSL president John Kimball said in a statement.

“It’s a testament to the fans in Utah that Liga MX would select Utah as a destination for events like this that include clubs of such high esteem in North America. We look forward to their arrival, the arrival of their passionate fans and the excitement for soccer that it will bring to Salt Lake City.”

Added Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with Real Salt Lake to bring another marquee soccer event to Rio Tinto Stadium.

“International events like this showcase globally why Utah is the state of sport and give local fans the opportunity to see the top players in North America compete.”

This will mark Santos Laguna’s fourth visit to Utah and third time at Rio Tinto Stadium. Santos Laguna played Club America at Rio Tinto on July 4 last year, with Club America winning 1-0.

This will be Chivas de Guadalajara’s first appearance in Utah.

Tickets for the match go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. MDT at the Rio Tinto Stadium box office, axs.com and ticketon.com

