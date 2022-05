High school boys tennis: 3A state tournament results after Friday’s first two rounds

Class 3A State Tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note: The UHSAA is using RPI rankings to seed the state tournaments for the first time this season.

First singles

First round (May 20)



No. 1 Lalith Suresh, Waterford def. No. 16 Brayden Brinkerhoff, Providence Hall, 6-0, 6-0

No. 9 Jackson Toliver, Ogden def. No. 8 Tyler Saunders, Richfield, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Brayden Staples, South Sevier def. No. 13 Bjorn Mauritsen, St. Joseph, 6-4, 6-3

No. 5 Kyler Williams, Juab def. No. 12 Ian Wirick, Morgan, 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Camdin Nelson, Grantsville def. No. 15 Jacob Sasser, Union, 6-0, 6-0

No. 7 Nate Stewart, Gunnison Valley def. No. 10 Brian Fowles, Delta, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

No. 3 Jaiden Handlon, Rowland Hall def. No. 14 Derrick Jorgensen, Carbon, 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 Colin Beckstead, American Heritage def. No. 11 Aymeric Blaizot, Juan Diego, 6-1, 3-0 (injury default)

Quarterfinals (May 20)



No. 1 Lalith Suresh, Waterford def. No. 9 Jackson Toliver, Ogden, 6-0, 6-1

No. 5 Kyler Williams, Juab def. No. 4 Brayden Staples, South Sevier, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Camdin Nelson, Grantsville def. No. 7 Nate Stewart, Gunnison Valley, 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Jaiden Handlon, Rowland Hall def. No. 6 Colin Beckstead, American Heritage, 6-0, 6-0

Semifinals (May 21)



No. 1 Lalith Suresh, Waterford vs. No. 5 Kyler Williams, Juab

No. 2 Camdin Nelson, Grantsville vs. No. 3 Jaiden Handlon, Rowland Hall

Second singles

First round (May 20)



No. 1 Eric Lu, Rowland Hall def. No. 16 Peyton Jackson, Gunnison Valley, 6-0, 6-0

No. 8 Benjamin Hadley, Morgan def. No. 9 Joshua Madsen, North Sanpete, 6-2,6-0

No. 4 Quinn Belknap, Juab def. No. 13 Branden Scovill, Carbon, 6-2, 6-0

No. 5 Carter Killian, Grantsville def. No. 12 Thomas Varghese, Juan Diego, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Damon Bergfeld, South Sevier def. No. 15 Rhys Runnels, Judge, 6-0, 6-1

No. 7 Rowan Hodell, Waterford def. No. 10 Ammon Jackman, Grand, 6-2, 7-5

No. 3 Teagon Broadbent, Ogden def. No. 14 Ethan Aaron, Telos, 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 Parker Peterson, American Heritage def. Ryen Bailey, Canyon, 6-1, 7-5

Quarterfinals (May 20)



No. 1 Eric Lu, Rowland Hall def. No. 8 Benjamin Hadley, Morgan, 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 Quinn Belknap, Juab def. No. 5 Carter Killian, Grantsville, 6-0, 7-5

No. 7 Rowan Hodell, Waterford def. No. 2 Damon Bergfeld, South Sevier, 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 Teagon Broadbent, Ogden def. No. 6 Parker Peterson, American Heritage, 6-3, 6-3

Semifinals (May 21)



No. 1 Eric Lu, Rowland Hall vs. No. 4 Quinn Belknap, Juab

No. 7 Rowan Hodell, Waterford vs. No. 3 Teagon Broadbent, Ogden

Third singles

First round (May 20)



No. 1 Spencer Christensen, Ogden def. No. 16 Tyler Arroyo, St. Joseph, 6-0, 6-0

No. 8 Henry Chen, Waterford def. No. 9 Xander Templeman, American Heritage, 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 Ben Poll, Morgan def. No. 13 Conner Montella, San Juan, 6-2, 6-0

No. 5 Heston Ott, South Sevier def. No. 12 Bodie Brown, Richfield, 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 Andrew Murphy, Rowland Hall def. No. 15 Cameron Jones, Carbon, 6-1, 6-2

No. 7 Nathan Bigelow, Manti def. No. 10 Gavin VanDam, Juan Diego, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Levi Covington, Juab def. No. 14 Cache Bertoch, Union, 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 Quinten White, Grantsville def. No. 11 Brennan Riad, Judge, 6-1, 6-1

Quarterfinals (May 20)



No. 1 Spencer Christensen, Ogden def. No. 8 Henry Chen, Waterford, 6-4, 6-1

No. 5 Heston Ott, South Sevier def. No. 4 Ben Poll, Morgan, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Andrew Murphy, Rowland Hall def. No. 7 Nathan Bigelow, Manti, 6-3, 7-5

No. 6 Quinten White, Grantsville def. No. 3 Levi Covington, Juab, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

Semifinals (May 21)



No. 1 Spencer Christensen, Ogden vs.No. 5 Heston Ott, South Sevier

No. 2 Andrew Murphy, Rowland Hall vs. No. 6 Quinten White, Grantsville

First doubles

First round (May 20)



No. 1 Preston Jenkins/Dawson Jenkings, Waterford def. No. 16 benjamin Polzin/Aidan Wilson, St. Joseph, forfeit

No. 9 Viliami Vakautakakala/Hunter Moore, Richfield def. No. 8 Ethan Streeter/Daniel Nguyen, 6-3,6-7, 6-2

No. 4 Carter Bladen/Evan Harris, Morgan def. No. 13 Hayden Hansen/Jackson Johnston, South Sevier, 7-6, 6-2

No. 5 Hunter Bell/Gabe Hill, Grantsville def. No. 12 Nathaniel Bean/Parker Chamberlain, Juan Diego, 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 Ryan Allred/Derek Mecham, Juab def. No. 15 Jacob Jones/Oran Moore, Grand, 6-0, 6-7, 7-5

No. 7 Jacob Cox/Josh Cox, North Sanpete def. No. 10 Zac Gregersen/Alex Callahan, Carbon, 6-4, 7-6

No. 3 Luca Bressloff/Daniel McNally, Rowland Hall def. No. 14 Sam Hansen/Isaac Draper, Delta, 6-1, 6-1

No. 6 Jensen Gillett/Devin Christensen, Manti def. No. 11 Yan Chen/John Witt, Judge, 6-1, 6-7, 6-2

Quarterfinals (May 20)



No. 1 Preston Jenkins/Dawson Jenkings, Waterford def. No. 9 Viliami Vakautakakala/Hunter Moore, Richfield, 6-2 6-0

No. 4 Carter Bladen/Evan Harris, Morgan def. No. 5 Hunter Bell/Gabe Hill, Grantsville, 7-5, 6-3

No. 2 Ryan Allred/Derek Mecham, Juab def. No. 7 Jacob Cox/Josh Cox, 6-0, 6-4

No. 3 Luca Bressloff/Daniel McNally, Rowland Hall def. No. 6 Jensen Gillett/Devin Christensen, Manti, 6-4, 6-2

Semifinals (May 21)



No. 1 Preston Jenkins/Dawson Jenkings, Waterford vs. No. 4 Carter Bladen/Evan Harris, Morgan

No. 2 Ryan Allred/Derek Mecham, Juab vs. No. 3 Luca Bressloff/Daniel McNally, Rowland Hall

Second doubles

First round (May 20)



No. 1 Kiran Reddy/Sahil Shah, Waterford def. No. 16 Andrew Holyoak/Jace Reidhead, Grand, 6-0, 6-1

No. 8 Andrew Fee/Brock Maxfield, American Heritage def. No. 9 Nathan Bauduin/Garrett Bryner, Carbon, 6-4, 6-4

No. 4 Josh Jaggi/Kacen Helston, Morgan def. No. 13 Colby Christensen/John Cook, Manti, 6-4, 6-3

No. 5 Zach Klein/Will Damico, Rowland Hall def. No. 12 Charles Winters/Michael Gillespie, Judge, 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Cannon Thornock/Landon Bagley, South Sevier def. No. 15 Gunner Braunhausen/Hans Mauritsen, St. Joseph, forfeit

No. 7 Luke Olson/Caden Madsen, North Sanpete def. no. 10 Joan Settle/Brandon Christensen, Juab, 6-2,6-3

No. 3 Brennan Harvey/Logan Madsen, Grantsville def. No. 14 David Thompson/Daxton Draper, Draper APA, forfeit

No. 11 Chandlar Barclay/Britton Singleton, Richfield def. No. 6 Paxton Roundy/Ian Cole, Canyon View, 6-4, 7-5

Quarterfinals (May 20)



No. 1 Kiran Reddy/Sahil Shah, Waterford def. No. 8 Andrew Fee/Brock Maxfield, American Heritage, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Zach Klein/Will Damico, Rowland Hall def. No. 4 Josh Jaggi/Kacen Helston, Morgan, 6-2, 6-4

No. 7 Luke Olson/Caden Madsen, North Sanpete def. No. 2 Cannon Thornock/Landon Bagley, South Sevier, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 Brennan Harvey/Logan Madsen, Grantsville def. No. 11 Chandlar Barclay/Britton Singleton, Richfield, 6-2, 6-1

Semifinals (May 21)