High school softball: Cyprus’ offense scores early and often to beat Westlake in 6A state tournament

After scoring just three runs and dropping game one of their best of three series against the Westlake Thunder, the Cyprus Pirates connected at the plate during games 2 and 3 to the tune of 32 runs.

In game 2, Cyprus got on top early and often, scoring in every inning of the game, never giving Westlake a fighting chance.

The Pirates scored seven runs in the first two innings, quickly exercising their authority and dominance in the series.

With 19 hits and being led by Ainzleigh Quinn, Leia Jenkins, and Kaitlynn Youngdell, Cyprus bullied their way to a 21-3 dominating victory in game 2. Quinn went 3-4 with 5 RBI’s while Jenkins went 3-3 with two RBI’s and two runs scored. Youngsdell pitched four solid innings, giving up just two hits and contributed in a big way at the plate as well, knocking in three RBI’s and a home run.

“Yesterday we weren’t really having quality at bats. We would get up in the count and then swing at a changeup in the dirt. Today the game plan was to just have a lot of really quality at bats. We’ve gotten to see their pitcher a lot so we knew what she was going to bring today which was a huge advantage,” said Cyprus head coach Whitley Haimin.

It was much of the same in game 3, with Cyprus once again cruising to a series-clinching 11-4 victory.

Westlake scored two runs in the first inning, but Cyprus answered right away, picking up right where they left off in the previous game, scoring 10 runs in the first three innings and once again ending the drama early. The Pirates swung for 13 hits in the deciding game, with Shay McDaniel and Quinn once again contributing in a big way. McDaniel went 3-5 with three runs scored, while Quinn continued her exceptional day by going 2-4 and knocking in four runs.

Even though Westlake’s offense came to life in game three with 10 hits of their own, they weren’t able to match Cyprus on the day.

“I’m just so proud. I just told them that today was probably one of the most fun days I’ve ever had a softball field. I’ve been a part of the game for a long time and it was really fun to see everyone contribute whether they were on the field or in the dugout,” added Haimin.

