FaithScott Taylor: Just how historic was the May 15 Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults with President and Sister Nelson?Published: May 21, 2022, 4:50 p.m. MDTView CommentsSharePresident Russell M. Nelson, left, speaks at the May 15, 2022, Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults in the Conference Center. Right, President Gordon B. Hinckley speaks at a worldwide devotional for youth and and young single adults in the Conference Center on Nov. 12, 2000. | Left: Mengshin Lin, Deseret News; Right: Deseret News archives By Church News