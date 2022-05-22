Facebook Twitter
High school boys tennis: Waterford edges rival Rowland Hall in dramatic fashion to 3-peat as 3A champs

By James Edward
   
Lalith Suresh of Waterford plays against Jaiden Handlon of Rowland Hall in the 3A boys first singles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Waterford won its third straight 3A boys tennis state championship in dramatic fashion on Saturday as another chapter was written in the Waterford-Rowland Hall tennis rivalry.

Waterford beat Rowland Hall in both matches they went head-to-head in on Saturday, including a three-set thriller at first doubles that ultimately determined the title.

Waterford’s first doubles team of freshman Preston Jenkins and senior Dawson Jenkins overcame dropping the first set to rally past Rowland Hall’s Luca Bressloff and Daniel McNally for the 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Their win proved to be the deciding points as Waterford edged Rowland Hall for the team title, 21-20.

Preston Jenkins, left, and Dawson Jenkins of Waterford celebrate a point while competing against Luca Bressloff and Daniel McNally of Rowland Hall in the 3A boys first doubles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Luca Bressloff, left, and Daniel McNally of Rowland Hall celebrate a point against Preston Jenkins and Dawson Jenkins of Waterford in the 3A boys first doubles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Lalith Suresh of Waterford plays against Jaiden Handlon of Rowland Hall in the 3A boys first singles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Lalith Suresh of Waterford plays against Jaiden Handlon of Rowland Hall in the 3A boys first singles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Preston Jenkins of Waterford hits the ball as he and teammate Dawson Jenkins compete against Luca Bressloff and Daniel McNally of Rowland Hall in the 3A boys first doubles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Luca Bressloff, left, and Daniel McNally of Rowland Hall compete against Preston Jenkins and Dawson Jenkins of Waterford in the 3A boys first doubles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
In the other position the rivals squared off, Waterford senior Lalith Suresh defeated Rowland Hall’s Jaiden Handlon as Handlon had to retire because of injury in the first set.

Waterford’s other individual champ came at second doubles as the freshman team of Kiran Reddy and Sahil Shah marched through the tournament virtually unscathed, only dropping four games in its four straight-set wins.

The lone individual win for Rowland Hall came at second singles as sophomore Eric Lu beat Ogden’s Teagon Broadbent in the final 6-0, 6-1.

At third singles, a pair of freshmen squared off for the title, with Ogden’s Spencer Christensen beating Rowland Hall’s Andrew Murphy, 6-3, 6-1

