High school baseball: Olympus, Lehi lead winners in 5A tournament

A four-run fourth inning jumpstarted the Olympus offense and propelled the Titans to a 7-1 victory over Wasatch in one of the winners bracket games in the 5A state baseball tournament at UVU on Tuesday.

Wasatch got on the board right out of the gate with a leadoff home run to left field by Crew Erickson, but not to be outdone in the bottom of the inning, Olympus leadoff hitter Mic Paul hit a fly ball to the gap in deep center field and sped around the bases for inside-the-park home run to tie the game at 1.

For the next few innings, it was defense and pitching that stole the show. It wasn’t until the 4th inning when things really came alive for the Titans, as they scored four runs in the 4th and two in the 5th to pull away from Wasatch and put the game out of reach.

The Olympus offense was led by Paul and Ashton Johnson, who both went 2 for 4 at the plate. Outfielder Jackson Godfrey also contributed to the offense with 2 RBIs on the night.

Pitcher Matthew Thomas had a stellar game for Olympus and left the game in the 7th inning to a standing ovation.

Thomas pitched 6 1⁄ 3 strong innings, striking out five and giving up six hits while only allowing the one run to cross the plate.

Lehi 5, Bountiful 1

The final game of the evening in the winners bracket pitted Bountiful against Lehi and saw the Pioneers win 5-1.

Bountiful took the lead first in the 2nd inning on a Drew Beck single that saw Zach Webster score, but Lehi broke the game open soon after in the 3rd, seeing five runners cross home plate.

Bountiful tried to make it interesting in the 7th. With two outs and two runners on base the Redhawks were threatening, but Drew Bowles flied out to shallow right to end the game.

Lehi finished the night with eight hits to Bountiful’s seven. Lehi’s Boston Bingham was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI, and right fielder Wack Christensen went 1 for 3 and drove in 2 RBIs.

Pitcher Maddux Madsen pitched a complete game for Lehi, striking out five and walking one.

