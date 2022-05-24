Here’s what’s at stake when Cougars face LMU in WCC tourney opener

For BYU baseball, the season has come down to one game.

The No. 4-seeded Cougars, winners of 11 of their last 13 games, take on No. 5 Loyola Marymount Wednesday in a single-elimination matchup in the West Coast Conference Tournament at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, California.

BYU and LMU meet at 8 p.m. MDT. All the WCC Tournament games will be streamed live on the WCC Network.

The Cougars (33-20, 16-11) completed their regular season with a 17-7 loss to the Lions on Senior Day in Provo last Saturday.

The winner of Wednesday’s BYU-LMU game faces either No. 1 Gonzaga or No. 2 Portland Thursday night in a double-elimination format. The WCC Tournament champion will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals.