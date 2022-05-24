Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | 
BYU Cougars Sports Brigham Young

Here’s what’s at stake when Cougars face LMU in WCC tourney opener

The No. 4 seeded Cougars take on No. 5 Loyola Marymount Wednesday in a single-elimination matchup in the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Jeff Call By Jeff Call
   
SHARE Here’s what’s at stake when Cougars face LMU in WCC tourney opener
BYU players congregate in the infield during game against LMU in Provo.

BYU players congregate in the infield during game against LMU in Provo. The two teams will meet Wednesday in the WCC Tournament, the winner advancing and the loser heading home.

Matthew Norton, BYU Photo

For BYU baseball, the season has come down to one game.

The No. 4-seeded Cougars, winners of 11 of their last 13 games, take on No. 5 Loyola Marymount Wednesday in a single-elimination matchup in the West Coast Conference Tournament at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, California.

BYU and LMU meet at 8 p.m. MDT. All the WCC Tournament games will be streamed live on the WCC Network.

The Cougars (33-20, 16-11) completed their regular season with a 17-7 loss to the Lions on Senior Day in Provo last Saturday.

The winner of Wednesday’s BYU-LMU game faces either No. 1 Gonzaga or No. 2 Portland Thursday night in a double-elimination format. The WCC Tournament champion will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals.

Next Up In BYU sports
A trio of future BYU gymnasts left their mark at Level 10 nationals
Just how loaded is BYU track team heading into NCAA prelims this week?
Elijah Bryant describes the emotion of winning NBA and EuroLeague titles back-to-back
Former BYU RB Ty’Son Williams signs with the Indianapolis Colts
The 2021 fiscal year was not all that kind to the Big 12 or Pac-12
Mitch Mathews on ‘Mangum’s Miracle,’ Kalani Sitake’s culture and why BYU has a good thing going