High school baseball: Olympus tops Salem Hills, Lehi topples Bountiful. Titans and Pioneers to meet for 5A title

The matchup between Olympus and Salem Hills in the winners bracket of the region 5A state baseball tournament saw plenty of offensive production from both sides.

Olympus got off to a very quick and hot start, jumping on Salem Hills early, scoring seven runs and recording seven hits in the first inning alone.

Because of that big inning from Olympus, Salem Hills pitcher Wyatt Hickman was chased from the game after recording just one out.

With a steep mountain to climb, Salem Hills did all it could to stick around, chipping and clawing their way back throughout, eventually getting as close as one run, but in the end it wasn’t enough, The Skyhawks ultimately fell to Olympus 11-10, a dramatic falling behind attempt falling short and their promising season come to an end.

Salem Hills had a golden opportunity to tie the game or take the lead in the sixth inning. Instead, with the bases loaded and 2 outs, Salem Hill’s Charlie Cushing end up flying out to left field to end the inning, failing to complete the comeback.

Down to their final inning, Salem Hills got the seventh inning off to a promising start with a single to center by leadoff hitter Kam Coburn. That would be the only baserunner that Salem Hills ended up getting however, as Olympus pitcher Sam Creer struck out the next three batters to end the game.

Mic Paul once again had another outstanding performance as Olympus’ leadoff hitter, going 3 for 5. Issac Hodgson also had a stellar night, going 2 for 4 with four runs batted in.

First baseman Zak Nelson of Salem Hills went 4 for 5 at the plate with one run batted in, while Sam Richard went 2 for 3 with four RBI’s in the losing effort.

In the night cap it was Bountiful and Lehi, who have become very well acquainted with one another. In their previous matchup Lehi came out on top 5-1.

This time around, the Pioneers came from behind twice, scoring two runs in the sixth inning to get the best of Bountiful once again, 3-2 in a nail biter.

The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth inning when Bountiful’s Dallin Maxwell crushed a home run over the left field wall for a 1-0 lead. Lehi answered their next time up at bat, getting a run of their own off an RBI double by Jackson Brousseau that knotted the score up at one run apiece.

Soon after, Truman Dureya gave Bountiful a slim 2-1 lead in the fifth inning with an RBI single.

In the sixth inning, Lehi loaded the bases with nobody out and looked to take the lead. An RBI sacrifice fly by Brousseau and an RBI by Maddux Madsen gave Lehi a late 3-2 lead. Lehi’s Jake Olsen came on in the seventh and pitched a solid final inning to seal the victory for the Pioneers.

The starting pitcher for Lehi, Dawson Rodak, had a clutch performance, pitching six solid innings, striking out right, giving up six hits while allowing just two runs.

On the other side, Tavis Danner pitched a solid game, keeping his team in it until the final out. Danner went six strong innings, striking out two, while giving up just four hits in the losing effort.

