CIA agents, dinosaurs and rock ’n’ roll — Here are 6 blockbusters you shouldn’t miss this summer

Superheroes, CIA agents and a whole lot of dinosaurs — this summer looks jampacked with box office hits, with star-studded casts and some nostalgic walks down memory lane.

The most anticipated films of this season include “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Lightyear,” “Elvis,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “The Gray Man.”

Here is everything you need to know about these seven titles — from release dates to the plot.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Release date: May 27.

Starring: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller.

Plot: A sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun,” test pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) returns to train new “Top Gun” graduate fighter pilots for a dangerous mission. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Maverick is forced to revisit the tragic death of his late best friend Goose, whose son is one of the aviators.

Where to watch: In theaters.

Rating: PG-13 for some intense action and strong language.

‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Release date: June 10.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam O’Neill, Jeff Goldblum.

Plot: Some characters from the original “Jurassic Park” come back after Isla Nublar was destroyed four years ago. Now, dinosaurs live with humans. But things get complicated when humans have to share the planet with Earth’s most savage creatures, the franchise's website reads.

Where to watch: In theaters.

Rating: PG-13 for some intense action, violence and strong language.

‘Lightyear’

Release date: June 17.

Voiced by: Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi.

Plot: Space ranger Buzz Lightyear, who inspired the toy astronaut within the “Toy Story” universe, and his team are trapped on an unidentified planet for a year. When they try to escape, they encounter Zurg, the major villain in the “Toy Story” series, according to Screen Rant. Will Lightyear and his fellow rangers make it out alive?

Where to watch: In theaters.

Rating: PG for action.

‘Elvis’

Release date: June 24.

Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge.

Plot: This music drama is an inside look into the life of Elvis Presley (Butler), the legendary rock ’n’ roll star, following his career as a musician and actor. It will also explore his personal relationship with his wife, Priscilla (DeJonge), and his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Hanks).

Where to watch: In theaters.

Rating: PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Release date: July 8.

Stars: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman.

Plot: After saving the universe many, many times, Thor (Hemsworth) is in search for inner peace. But villain Gorr the God Butcher’s arrival makes things a little complicated, which means Thor has to enlist some help — and King Valkyrie, as well as Thor’s ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Portman), who now wields the magical hammer Mjolnir, are more than willing.

Where to watch: In theaters.

Age rating: Unreleased.

‘The Gray Man’

Release date: July 15.

Stars: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas.

Directors: Anthony and Joe Russo.

Plot: This action thriller, based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel with the same title, follows a CIA operative, Court Gentry (aka Sierra Six), who discovers the agency’s dark secrets, per Inverse. Now, he’s on the CIA’s bounty list with a psychopathic former colleague leading the manhunt.

Where to watch: In theaters (and subsequently on Netflix starting July 22).

Age rating: PG-13 for violence and strong language.