Zac MacMath earns shutout as Real Salt Lake defeat Houston Dynamo

Zac MacMath stopped the four shots he faced while Bobby Wood scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 victory Saturday over the Houston Dynamo.
RSL (7-3-4) never trailed after Wood made it a 1-0 game in the 29th minute. Maikel Chang got an assist on the goal.
Sergio Cordova and Justen Glad both scored once for RSL.
RSL outshot the Dynamo (5-6-3) 14-11. Both teams had four shots on goal.
MacMath saved all four shots he faced for RSL. Michael Nelson saved one of the four shots he faced for the Dynamo.
