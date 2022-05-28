Facebook Twitter
Saturday, May 28, 2022 | 

Zac MacMath earns shutout as Real Salt Lake defeat Houston Dynamo

By Associated Press
   
SHARE Zac MacMath earns shutout as Real Salt Lake defeat Houston Dynamo
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath LAYS on the ground after making a save

FILE — Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath (18) makes a save in the closing seconds in Sandy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Zac MacMath stopped the four shots he faced while Bobby Wood scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 victory Saturday over the Houston Dynamo.

RSL (7-3-4) never trailed after Wood made it a 1-0 game in the 29th minute. Maikel Chang got an assist on the goal.

Sergio Cordova and Justen Glad both scored once for RSL.

RSL outshot the Dynamo (5-6-3) 14-11. Both teams had four shots on goal.

MacMath saved all four shots he faced for RSL. Michael Nelson saved one of the four shots he faced for the Dynamo.

Next Up In Utah
What happened after rough seas knocked a team of Utah deaf, blind students out of a 70-mile boat race?
First responders explain importance of water safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend in Utah
Rep. John Curtis, Chris Herrod react to Texas school shooting in GOP 3rd District primary debate
Opinion: Utah has the No. 1 economy — but at what cost?
Opinion: Turn your camera on — the zoom meetings are here to stay
Ukrainian pets are refugees, too. Here’s how they’re getting help in Poland