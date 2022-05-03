High school boys soccer: 4A first round recap from Tuesday

4A Playoffs

Desert Hills 8, Bear River 1

No. 4 seed Desert Hills poured in five goals in the second half to break open what had been a competitive first half against Bear River in the 4A first round. Dan Simister and Harry Echohawk both recorded two goals and an assist, while Shyaden Scott chipped in with three assists.

Sky View 4, Green Canyon 1

Cole Thedell recorded two goals while Kasen Erickson added two assists as No. 10 seed Sky View made the short trip down the road in Cache Valley to bounce No. 7 seed Green Canyon in the 4A first round.

Mountain Crest 3, Logan 2

No. 5 seed Mountain Crest needed OT to survive the upset bid from region foe and No. 12 seed Logan in the 4A first round on Tuesday. Mountain Crest led 1-0 at the half, but Logan scored twice in the second half to force overtime. Ray Robbins scored the golden goal for the Mustangs.

Snow Canyon 7, Hurricane 0

No. 6 seed Snow Canyon rolled past No. 11 seed Hurricane as Damon Lund and Joshua Jensen both recorded two goals and an assist in the easy 4A first round win.

Pine View 6, Cedar City 3

Austin Kogan netted two goals, while Alexander Navas, Estevan Laguna, Jesus Hernandez and Hayden Blaisdell each added a goal each as No. 8 seed Pine View pulled away from No. 9 seed Cedar City for the 4A first-round win.

