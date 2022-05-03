High school girls golf: 6A region recaps, Davis, West, Herriman and Lone Peak win region titles

The 6A girls golf regular season came to a close on Monday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the state tournament at Stonebridge next Monday and Tuesday.

Davis, West, Herriman and Lone Peak each won their respective region titles. Davis will be the defending state champion next week.

The four region medalists are Davis’ Cheyenne Hansen, Cyprus’ Madalin Chandra, Herriman’s Millie Terrion and Lone Peak’s Berlin Long.

Terrion is the defending state medalist as she edged Long by one stroke at last year’s state tournament at The Ridge. Long had the lowest stroke average this year at 69.4, the only golfer to average in the 60s.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 6A regions.

1 of 4 2 of 4 3 of 4 4 of 4

Region 1

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)



322.4 — Davis.

338.4 — Fremont.

340.4 — Weber.

352.1 — Farmington.

382.1 — Clearfield.

386.4 — Layton.

417.8 — Syracuse.

Final individual standings

(Based on 18-hole stroke average)



71.8 — Cheyenne Hansen, Davis.

76.6 — Madalyn Hadley, Fremont.

82.0 — Sydney Richards, Farmington.

82.5 — Maura Hawkes, Farmington.

82.6 — Hannah Karras, Davis.

83.0 — Izzy Rawlings, Weber.

83.0 — Remi Rawlings, Weber.

83.9 — Quinn Shupe, Davis.

84.1 — Jaycie Moffat, Clearfield.

85.4 — Tyler Butler, Fremont.

88.0 — Liv Davenporter, Davis.

88.3 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont.

Final region tournament

At Sun Hills Bluff (April 27)



70 — Cheyenne Hansen, Davis.

70 — Madalyn Hadley, Fremont.

72 — Sydney Richards, Farmington.

80 — Maura Hawkes, Clearfield.

80 — Hannah Karras, Davis.

80 — Quinn Shupe, Davis.

80 — Jacie Moffat, Clearfield.

80 — Taylor Butler, Fremont.

80 — Liv Davenport, Davis.

80 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont.

81 — Remi Rawlings, Weber.

81 — Izzy Rawlings, Weber.

Region 2

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)



398.6 — West.

432.3 — Cyprus.

444.2 — Hunter.

464.5 — Roy.

471.0 — Taylorsville.

494.2 — Granger.

495.8 — Kearns.

Final individual standings

(Based on 18-hole stroke average)



81.3 — Madaline Chandra, Cyprus.

82.5 — CC Banz, West.

86.3 — Brenda Castillo, Hunter.

93.3 — Angela Roberts, West.

101.8 — Tori Tye, Taylorsville.

102.8 — Mia Mageras, Cyprus.

106.5 — Natalie Johnson, Hunter.

108.5 — Annika Thorstensen, Roy.

108.8 — Dakota Good , Kearns.

113.3 — Elena Lapana, Granger.

114.2 — Lucy Falkner, West.

117.2 — Allison King, Hunter.

Final region tournament

At Mountain View (May 2)



80 — Madaline Chandra, Cyprus.

80 — Brenda Castillo, Hunter.

82 — CC Banz, West.

89 — Angela Roberts, West.

100 — Mia Mageras, Cyprus.

102 — Tori Tye, Taylorsville.

106 — Dakota Good , Kearns.

110 — Annika Thorstensen, Roy.

112 — Elena Lapana, Granger.

112 — Lucy Falkner, West.

112 — Berlin Peterson, Roy.

112 — Katherine Berensen, West.

Region 3

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)



339 — Herriman.

350 — Riverton.

364 — Bingham.

393 — Copper Hills.

400 — Mountain Ridge.

Final individual standings

(Based on 18-hole stroke average)



72.6 — Millie Terrion, Herriman.

73.7 — Jane Olsen, Riverton.

82.3 — Abby Koch, Bingham.

82.5 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton.

83.5 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman.

89.5 — Audrey Crump, Herriman.

92.0 — Alex Floor, Herriman.

94.5 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham.

94.7 — Morgan Ives, Bingham.

95.3 — Aleah Olson, Mountain Ridge.

95.8 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills.

96.3 — Hallie Sant, Herriman.

Final region tournament

At Sleepy Ridge (May 2)



73 — Millie Terrion, Herriman.

74 — Jane Olsen, Riverton.

84 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton.

85 — Abby Koch, Bingham.

89 — Audrey Crump, Herriman.

90 — Aleah Olson, Mountain Ridge.

91 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman.

96 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills.

97 — Kayci Wells, Riverton.

98 — Alex Floor, Herriman.

98 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham.

98 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills.

Region 4

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)



304.0 — Lone Peak.

338.0 — Corner Canyon.

379.2 — American Fork.

387.4 — Pleasant Grove.

435.2 — Westlake.

442.4 — Skyridge.

Final individual standings

(Based on 18-hole stroke average)



69.4 — Berlin Long, Lone Peak.

72.4 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak.

74.9 — Lily Shin, American Fork.

77.5 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon.

79.7 — Eliza Zolman, Lone Peak.

80.5 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon.

81.8 — Carly Belliston, Lone Peak.

82.8 — Meagan King, Lone Peak.

83.7 — Bella Boman, Corner Canyon.

85.2 — Megan Wood, Lone Peak.

85.5 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak.

90.7 — Laila Rowe, Corner Canyon.

Final region tournament

At Schneiter’s Bluff (April 26)

