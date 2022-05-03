Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 
High School Baseball Sports High School Sports

High school baseball: Drew Beck’s home run powers Bountiful past rival Woods Cross

James Edward By James Edward
   
Woods Cross and Bountiful compete in a high school baseball game at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

A week after coming up on the short end of a pair of one-run games, timely hitting helped Bountiful bounce back with a one-run win of its own on Tuesday.

Drew Beck smacked a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to break open a tie game and lead the Braves to the 8-7 win over Woods Cross. The win tightened up the Region 5 standings even more as Viewmont and Woods Cross each sit at 8-2 while Bountiful is close behind at 7-3.

“It was a big win for us especially after losing two one-run games last week to crosstown rival Viewmont,” said Bountiful coach Clark Stringfellow.

The teams play again on Wednesday and Friday, and both figure to be back-and-forth affairs like Tuesday.

Bountiful’s Dallin Maxwell at the plate during a high school baseball game against Woods Cross at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Woods Cross’ Taylor Ayala slides to home plate during a high school baseball game against Bountiful at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Woods Cross’ Blake Stanger delivers a pitch during a high school baseball game against Bountiful at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Bountiful’s Truman Duryea, left, and Woods Cross’ Micah Mortensen react to a play during a high school baseball game at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Woods Cross’ Max Moffat, left, and Taylor Ayala celebrate at the home plate during a high school baseball game against Bountiful at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Bountiful’s Truman Duryea delivers a pitch during a high school baseball game against Woods Cross at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Woods Cross jumped out quick against Bountiful ace Truman Duryea, scoring twice in the top of the first and then another in the second to grab a 3-1 lead. Bountiful responded impressively with five runs of its own in the second inning to take a 6-3 lead.

“We were patient with their starting pitcher because we knew that would be the key to getting runners on base and then we just needed a timely hit and got it with Hank Tippetts’ bases-clearing double in the second,” said Stringfellow. “Hitting is contagious and as soon as one player gets it going everybody else feeds off that confidence and follows suit.”

Bountiful added another run in the fourth and looked like it might cruise up 7-3 through five innings.

Woods Cross, however, got to Duryea again in the top of the sixth inning scoring four runs to tie the score at 7-7.

That set the table for Beck’s solo shot in the sixth as he finished the game going 2 for 3 with a double, home run and two RBIs.

Duryea reached his pitch count at the end of the sixth inning, with Cole McSwain coming on and earning the save in the seventh despite walking two batters.

